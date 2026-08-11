Why Indians Need A Special Permit To Visit These 4 States

An Indian passport is not always enough to enter every part of India. If you are travelling to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram or Manipur, you may need an Inner Line Permit (ILP) before entering the state. The permit is issued by the state government and allows Indian citizens from outside the state to enter and stay for a specified period.

No, it is not a visa, nor is it a ban on tourism. For travellers, it is simply one extra document to arrange before the trip.

The ILP system has a long history and was created to regulate movement into certain areas, particularly those home to indigenous tribal communities. Today, it continues to be used in parts of the Northeast.

What Exactly Is An Inner Line Permit?

An Inner Line Permit is an official document that allows an Indian citizen from outside a particular state to enter areas covered by the state's ILP rules. The permit is generally issued for a limited period. The duration, fee and application process depend on the state.

In simple terms, you can travel to these states, but you need permission to enter them if you are not a resident of the state. For a tourist, the process is usually straightforward. Several states now allow travellers to apply online.

Why Does This System Exist?

The ILP system dates back to the British era. In 1873, the British government introduced the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation. It created an "Inner Line" beyond which people from the plains could not travel without a permit.

At the time, the British were expanding commercial activities such as tea and timber into areas inhabited by tribal communities. The government was concerned that uncontrolled commercial expansion and outside interference could create conflict. The regulation was therefore used to control movement, trade and access to land in these areas.

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After independence, the system was retained in parts of the Northeast. Its purpose changed in the process. The ILP came to be associated with protecting indigenous communities, their land, customs, traditions and way of life, while also regulating the movement of outsiders. The system continues today in four northeastern states.

Which States Require An ILP?

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There are currently four states where Indian visitors from outside the state need an ILP:

Arunachal Pradesh

Nagaland

Mizoram

Manipur

The rules are not identical in all four states. The validity period, fees and application process can differ.

For most Indian tourists visiting Arunachal Pradesh from outside the state, an ILP is required. The current tourist eILP is available for a stay of up to 14 days. The fee is Rs 300 for up to three days and Rs 500 for more than three days and up to 14 days

Nagaland also requires people from outside the state to obtain an ILP. For domestic tourists, the current government portal lists a Rs 200 fee for a 30-day permit. The application can be completed online. The government also has facilitation counters, including arrangements for tourists arriving through Dimapur.

Indian visitors from outside Mizoram also need an ILP to enter the state. A temporary ILP is generally issued for 15 days. It can be extended for another 15 days. There is also a Regular ILP category, which can be valid for six months and can be renewed, subject to the applicable requirements.

Manipur became the fourth northeastern state to come under the ILP system in December 2019. Indian citizens from outside Manipur need an ILP to enter the state under the applicable rules. For short-term visitors, the Temporary ILP is generally valid for up to 30 days, with the current fee listed as Rs 100. Manipur has also introduced ILP facilities at locations including Imphal International Airport, Mao Gate and Jiribam Gate.

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What Documents Do You Need For An ILP?

The exact requirements depend on the state, but travellers should generally keep these ready:

A valid government-issued photo ID

A recent photograph

Travel details

Local contact details, where required

The best approach is to check the official state portal before applying because requirements are not identical everywhere.

The ILP system does not mean that Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram or Manipur are off-limits to tourists. It simply means that entry is regulated.