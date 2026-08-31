Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply For 4,471 Posts, Check Stipend, Important Dates

Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Southern Railway has invited online applications for engagement of Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Notification 01/2026, dated August 28, 2026, offers 4,471 training slots across designated trades. Of these, 163 are for freshers and 4,308 for Ex-ITI candidates. The opportunities are available across divisions, workshops and units under Southern Railway.

Eligible candidates can apply from August 28 to September 27, 2026, until 5 pm. Candidates must meet educational and age conditions. The engagement is for apprenticeship training and does not guarantee regular employment after completion.

Click here: Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment PDF 2026

Southern Railway Apprentice Stipend 2026

Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend according to their category:

Fresher, Class 10: Rs 8,200 per month

Rs 8,200 per month Fresher, Class 12: Rs 9,600 per month

Rs 9,600 per month Ex-ITI: Rs 9,600 per month

The processing fee is Rs 100, payable online. SC, ST, PwBD and women candidates are exempted from paying the fee. Training duration for Freshers is one year three months for Welder and Medical Laboratory Technician trades and two years for Fitter and Painter. Ex-ITI candidates will get rebate in training duration as per the Apprenticeship Rules.

Southern Railway Apprentices 2026 Important Dates

Online application begins: August 28, 2026

Last date to apply: September 27, 2026, up to 5 pm

Shortlisted list for document verification: October 15, 2026 (tentative)

Selection will be based on a merit list. For Freshers, matriculation marks will be converted to 200 marks, while Ex-ITI merit will give equal weightage to matriculation and ITI marks, each converted to 100. Candidates should check the notification for vacancies and eligibility before applying.