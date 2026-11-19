A three-year-old pre-KG student was allegedly tied up inside a classroom at a private school in Thiruthuraipoondi in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur district, with disturbing CCTV footage showing the child struggling with his hands tied and bleeding from an injury near his eye.

The police have registered a case against a teacher and a woman attender in connection with the incident. Both have been accused of cruelty and negligence.

In one of the videos, which NDTV cannot independently verify, the child is seen struggling to get up with his hands tied. In another clip, he appears to bite at the rope in an attempt to free himself. A third video shows the child screaming, apparently in discomfort or pain, while other children and a woman, believed to be the teacher, are seen seated in the classroom.

According to the police, the woman attendant allegedly wrapped the child in a vinyl sheet and tied him up because he was mischievous and did not listen to the teacher.

"The attendant is the culprit, and the teacher has remained a mute spectator. They've done this because he was mischievous and didn't listen to the teacher. He appears to have fallen down when he was wrapped in the vinyl sheet and sustained the injury near his eyes," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The incident came to light after the child returned home from school with injuries and told his father that the teacher and the woman attendant had assaulted him.

The father subsequently visited the school and examined the classroom CCTV footage. He then recorded the footage on his mobile phone and approached the Thiruthuraipoondi police, seeking action against those responsible.

The school management has reportedly dismissed both employees following the incident.