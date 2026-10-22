Tamil Nadu Dalit Student Found Dead, Parents Allege Caste Bias At School

A Class XI Dalit student was found dead at his home in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on the day he returned to school after the Puja holidays. His parents have alleged that the boy faced discriminatory practices at his school. Police are treating the death as a case of suicide and investigating allegations raised by his parents.
In a police complaint filed after the tragedy, the boy's parents alleged that he was subjected to discriminatory treatment at the government-aided school. They claimed that a section of students subsequently stopped talking to him, leaving him distressed.
-
-
AI Can Be Intelligent Without Being Conscious: Swami Sarvapriyananda
-
Groww vs Zerodha: Nikhil Kamath On Groww Overtaking Zerodha In Active Clients | Nikhil Kamath
-
Nikhil Kamath On Marriage, Kids And Why He Avoids 'Certainty'
-
What India Can Learn From China's AI Ecosystem: Nikhil Kamath Explains
-
Can Code Be Conscious? Rethinking The Mind In The Age Of AI | Swami Sarvapriyananda Interview
-
Nikhil Kamath On What Indian Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 'Tech Bros' In West
-
'More Than Healthcare, Human Care Matters': Lilavati Trustee Rajiv Mehta
-
Africa50's Principal Investment Fund CEO On India's Role In Developing Africa
-
CBDCs Will Transform Global Trade And Payments In The Next 5 Years: CoinSwitch CEO
-
AI Could Be Humanity's 4th Great Humiliation, Says Swami Sarvapriyananda
Police have invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and are investigating the role of the school principal, a teacher and others in connection with the allegations.
"We are investigating the role of the school, the principal, class teacher and any others. We have filed a case under the SC/ST Act," a senior police officer told NDTV.
Asked specifically whether any teacher had been arrested, the officer said, "If required, we will."
Police said the parents had not lodged a police complaint before the student's death, but had taken up the issue with the school. Police sources said there was only minimal intervention from the school.
Sources indicate that the alleged discrimination was triggered by the family's caste and their food choices. These details are part of the emerging account and are yet to be independently established through the investigation.
The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the student's death and the allegations of discriminatory practices within the school.
The incident comes amid earlier allegations of caste-based discrimination in schools in Coimbatore. Last year, the principal of a private school was suspended after allegedly forcing a Dalit girl, who was menstruating, to write her examinations while sitting on the stairs outside her classroom.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world