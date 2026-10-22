Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out: Download Stray Vacancy Round List

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu, has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment result for MBBS and BDS admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who participated in the final round of state medical counselling can check their allotment status through the official medical selection portal. The seat allotment result was scheduled for October 22, 2026, following the completion of registration and choice filling on October 21. Candidates who have been allotted seats must download their provisional allotment orders and complete the admission formalities within the prescribed deadline.

Click here: Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 Link

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How To Download?

Visit the official website at counug.tnmedicalonline.co.in.

Open the relevant link for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round.

Select the applicable quota, including government or management quota, as applicable.

Enter the required login credentials.

Check the seat allotment status and download the allotment order, if available.

Save a copy for future reference and admission-related requirements.

Candidates should verify their allotted college, course and other details carefully before proceeding.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: Allotment Order And Reporting Deadline

According to the counselling schedule, candidates can download their provisional allotment orders from October 22 until 12 noon on October 26, 2026. The last date to report to the allotted college is 5 pm on October 26, 2026.

Candidates must complete the required admission formalities within the given timeline. They should also check the official portal for quota-specific instructions, document requirements and any further announcements. Missing the deadline may affect admission, so candidates are advised to keep their allotment order and relevant academic and NEET documents ready.