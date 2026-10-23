Speaker Sets Deadline For Decision On AIADMK Rebel MLAs Who Joined Vijay's TVK

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker has drawn up a timeline to conclude proceedings on disqualification petitions against six former AIADMK MLAs who switched to the ruling TVK, with final arguments scheduled for November 17, according to an exclusive document accessed by NDTV.

The schedule comes after the Madras High Court recently directed the Speaker to conclude the disqualification proceedings within two months.

According to the schedule signed by Assembly Additional Secretary P Thenmozhi on October 17, the final submission of rejoinders, further replies and documents, if any, by the petitioners and respondents is due on October 26. Proof affidavits or affidavits of evidence must be submitted by both sides on November 2.

Cross-examination of witnesses from both sides is scheduled for November 10, 11 and 12, in the presence of their respective advocates. Final arguments will be heard on November 17, with orders to be pronounced thereafter. The schedule does not specify a date for the final order.

The proceedings stem from a trust vote in which 25 AIADMK MLAs defied their party whip and voted in favour of the minority TVK government. While 19 subsequently expressed regret, prompting the AIADMK to withdraw its disqualification petitions against them, the remaining six chose to resign and immediately join the ruling TVK.

There is a further technical distinction in the case. Dr R Vijayabaskar and M R Vijayabaskar were also technically pardoned but chose to switch sides. This could mean the proceedings may ultimately have implications for only four of the six MLAs, depending on how the matter is treated.

The defections triggered allegations of horse-trading, which the TVK denies. The AIADMK pursued disqualification proceedings against the six, but the Speaker accepted their resignations even as the petitions were pending.

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The Madras High Court recently declined to interfere with the Speaker's decision to accept the resignations. The Speaker had maintained that the resignation papers were in order and that the decisions to quit were voluntary, prompting him to accept them immediately.

In the event of a favourable disqualification order the AIADMK plans to move the Supreme Court to ensure those candidates wouldn't be able to contest again. Party's Rajya Sabha MP I S Inbadurai told NDTV: "In the Bala Saheb case the Delhi High Court had ruled they he can't contest polls but the Supreme Court permitted. In the case of disqualification of these MLAs, we will appeal against that order and try to get them debarred from contesting".

The decision has political implications for the TVK government. With 107 seats of its own against the Assembly's majority mark of 118, the party relies on allies and outside support to sustain its government. The Congress, with five MLAs, the IUML and VCK, with two each, are power-sharing allies, while the CPI and CPM, with two MLAs each, support the government from outside.

The acceptance of the six resignations has been viewed in the context of the TVK's efforts to consolidate its numbers in the Assembly. Two of the former AIADMK legislators, Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabhama, have since been re-elected in by-elections as TVK candidates after the party renominated them.

Meanwhile, by-elections to five other vacant Assembly seats, including the seat vacated by Chief Minister Vijay, have been held up by pending election petitions. The Election Commission is expected to initiate the by-election process after the petitions are disposed of.