Eleven people have died over the past 48 hours after allegedly consuming illegal poisonous liquor in Manipur's Chandel district. At least 181 others are undergoing treatment in two hospitals in state capital Imphal. The incident was reported from the district's Chakpikarong area, about 75 km from Imphal.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh shared the update on Friday evening after he visited the two hospitals to enquire about the patients' condition. In a break-up on the hospital figures, Singh said 140 patients are admitted to Shija Hospital in Lamphelpat and 41 others are at Babina Hospital in Sajiwa.

The chief minister has ordered a probe into the deaths and directed the hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care and all necessary support to the patients.

The patients are currently undergoing medical evaluation and treatment under close supervision of the doctors. A medical team, led by a specialist in General Medicine, along with essential medicines, has also been dispatched to Chandel district to strengthen on-ground treatment and response.

Chief Minister Singh has wished the patients a speedy recovery and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He has said that the government would conduct an inquiry into the incident and those responsible would be punished.