187 Days After Their Murder, Bodies Of 6 Naga Men Buried In Manipur

The bodies of six Naga men who were kidnapped and killed in Manipur amid continued violence in the state were buried 187 days after their deaths.

The six victims, belonging to the Liangmai/Zeliangrong Naga community, were kidnapped from Leilon Vaiphei village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on May 13. Their bodies were recovered on June 10.

On Monday, their bodies were claimed from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary in Imphal, as they remained unclaimed for five months amid Naga groups' demand for justice for the victims.

Naga groups in Manipur and the families of the victims were protesting for justice and strict action against those responsible for the killings.

The funeral service was held at Naga Martyrs' Park in Konsaram in accordance with Naga customary rites. The Joint Tribe Council, Manipur (JTCM), is organising the ceremony on behalf of the families.

The Naga groups agreed to accept the dead bodies after assurance of a proper investigation by the central agency NIA, following their September 26 talks involving the United Naga Council (UNC), the Joint Tribe Council (JTC), the Manipur government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Kuki Group Declares Non-Cooperation With Security Forces

Tensions in Manipur's Kangpokpi district have escalated after the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) announced a non-cooperation movement against security forces deployed in the district, accusing the existing security arrangement of failing to ensure the safety of civilians.

The decision was taken at a leadership-level consultative meeting on Saturday, shortly after the conclusion of the 48-hour total shutdown called by the organisation to protest the killing of two youths and a woman farmer at Taphou Kuki village. Two other civilians were critically injured in the incident.

Alongside the non-cooperation call, CoTU announced two other significant decisions, including the deployment of village volunteers in fringe areas and a possible review of the free movement arrangement along National Highway-2.

The committee said it would also reconsider its position on government activities if the state government failed to respond promptly to its charter of demands.

Under its latest resolutions, CoTU has specifically targeted security forces operating in Kangpokpi under the operational command of the Senapati Superintendent of Police. The organisation has decided not to cooperate with these forces, signalling its opposition to the current security deployment.