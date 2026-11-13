4 Killed After Suspected Militants Open Fire On Vehicles On Manipur Highway

Ethnic violence in Manipur resumed on Friday, with suspected militants killing four people in an ambush at New Haven along the Imphal-Ukhrul road. All the victims were travelling towards Imphal in two vehicles.

Those who died were identified as Kapangkhui RS and Haoleila RS, residents of Shangshak village, and August Ngalung and Khanmila, residents of Tashar village.

The two victims from Shangshak were siblings, while the two from Tashar were a mother and her son.

Two of the victims were travelling in a Maruti Swift, while the other two were in a Bolero when the ambush took place.

Reacting to the incident, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K Meghachandra attacked the state and central governments for not being able to stem the violence.

"Government condolences cannot replace innocent lives," Meghachandra said, demanding accountability and responsibility from the state government for the continuing violence.

He further questioned the Centre's continued silence over the situation in Manipur, which has witnessed more than three-and-a-half years of violence. Expressing concern over the safety of different communities, including the Naga population, he referred to recent incidents in Taphou Kuki village and Senapati.

Asserting that people could no longer be expected to live in constant fear, Meghachandra demanded the resignation of the Khemchand-led government, alleging that it had failed to provide security and restore normalcy.

He further asserted that the Congress, if voted to power, would bring peace back to Manipur, adding that the government should step down if it was unable to control the law and order situation and protect the lives of people.