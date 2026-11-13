In Manipur, Woman Shot Dead, Two Men Injured In Firing At Taphou Village In Kangpokpi

A 40-year-old woman was shot dead and two men sustained bullet injuries in a broad-daylight firing incident at Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district on Thursday, while fresh gunfire was also reported from the Sinakeithei area.

According to a police report, the shooting at Taphou occurred at approximately 11 am. The victim was identified as Kimneineng Chongloi. The two injured men were identified as Sehngam Chongloi alias David, 34, and Lamkhochon Chongloi, both residents of Taphou village. Sehngam Chongloi was brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, around 3 pm for further treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the firing at Taphou and the reported gunfire at Sinakeithei, including the identity of those responsible, were not immediately known. Further details were awaited.

The firing reportedly occurred while villagers were harvesting paddy. The gunshots triggered panic, forcing farmers to abandon their fields and flee. Villagers of Taphou reportedly alerted travellers to avoid the affected stretch of National Highway 2 (NH-2). The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, strongly condemned the attack and blamed what it described as the government's persistent inaction and indecision against armed groups, particularly the Tangkhul-led NSCN-IM and ZUF-K.

CoTU alleged that armed Naga militants launched the attack despite the presence of CRPF personnel from the 112, 142 and 152 battalions in the area. It said the incident exposed what it termed the government's continued indifference and selective response to the security concerns of the Kuki-Zo community.

In a statement issued on Thursday, CoTU said the latest bloodshed had occurred before the wounds of the killings of two youths from the same village could heal. It described the incident as a broad-daylight attack on villagers harvesting paddy in their fields.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen also strongly condemned the killing. In a statement issued from Kangpokpi on Thursday, she described the incident as the brutal murder of a defenceless Kuki-Zo woman who was harvesting paddy near Taphou Kuki village.

Kipgen expressed condolences to the bereaved family and concern over the injuries sustained by the two men. Calling for a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation, she urged the authorities to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice in accordance with the law. She also appealed to all communities to maintain peace and extend support to the affected families.

Thursday's attack comes amid heightened tensions following the disappearance and killing of two youths from Taphou Kuki village. Paoginlal Hangsing and Tinginlun Chongloi, both 20, went missing on October 28 and were found dead on November 1 during search operations. Their bodies were recovered from an area east of NH-2 along SP Road. The recovery of the bodies triggered protests in Kangpokpi. CoTU had refused to claim the bodies until the government addressed its charter of demands, which included transferring the area from the jurisdiction of Senapati police station to Kangpokpi.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had visited the village a few days before Thursday's shooting amid the prevailing tensions.