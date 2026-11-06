Manipur Insurgent Charged Under Anti-Terror Law Arrested In Delhi

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 35-year-old man, an alleged member of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA), who is wanted in two cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Thoubal Police Station in Manipur.

The man, identified as RK Regan Singh alias Gandhi, is a resident of Thangmeiband Lourongurel Leikai in Manipur. He was arrested by the Western Range-I team of the Crime Branch from South Delhi's Yusuf Sarai area and later handed over to Manipur Police.

Delhi Police said that the operation was carried out by a team led by Inspector Prakash Chand under the supervision of ACP Rajkumar and DCP Crime Branch Harsh Indora.

How Delhi Police Traced The Accused

According to police, Inspector Prakash Chand received secret information on September 3 that a wanted member of the banned PLA was present in Delhi. The information was shared with senior officers, following which a dedicated team was constituted to trace and arrest him.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch team used technical surveillance and local intelligence to establish his whereabouts. His location was initially traced near AIIMS in New Delhi. However, it was later revealed that no patient by the name of RK Regan Singh was admitted there.

The team then expanded its search to hotels and other possible locations in Yusuf Sarai, Safdarjung Enclave and Green Park. Police also examined CCTV footage from surrounding areas and conducted extensive field inquiries.

The lack of an existing photograph of the accused made identification particularly challenging. However, after sustained surveillance and detailed CCTV analysis, the team arrested a suspect from the Northeast in the Yusuf Sarai area.

Accused Gave False Identity During Questioning

During initial questioning, the arrested person allegedly provided a false identity and denied having any links with the organisation.

His photograph was subsequently shared with the Manipur Police, who confirmed his identity as RK Regan Singh alias Gandhi, wanted in connection with cases registered in Thoubal.

On further interrogation, the man allegedly disclosed that his uncle was a founding member of the People's Liberation Army and that he later became associated with the organisation himself. Police identified him as an active cadre of the banned group.

2 UAPA Cases Registered In Manipur

According to Delhi Police, the accused is wanted in the two cases filed under the UAPA in Manipur, of which one was registered in 2024 and another in 2026.

Following the accused's arrest, a team from the Manipur Police arrived in Delhi and took custody of the man after confirming his identity and completing the necessary legal formalities.