Delhi Police Announces Financial Assistance For Injured Personnel In 2026

The Delhi Police has announced financial assistance for its personnel who sustained injuries while performing law and order duties across the national capital in 2026. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, IPS, has approved financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for personnel who suffered grievous injuries and Rs 15,000 for those who sustained other serious injuries.

According to the Delhi Police, the financial assistance will be provided through the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund. District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have also been authorised to forward proposals seeking enhanced financial assistance in deserving special cases.

More than 250 Delhi Police personnel sustained injuries while handling various law and order arrangements in 2026. Recognising their commitment and sacrifices, the police department has decided to extend financial support to the injured personnel.

The move is aimed at recognising the efforts of police personnel who continue to maintain law and order during challenging situations, including protests, riots and other security-related deployments.

Delhi Police has also highlighted its existing welfare initiatives for personnel injured in the line of duty. In 2023, the department institutionalised the 'Ahat Veer Samman Patra' to honour police personnel who sustain injuries or are wounded while performing their duties, particularly during riot and protest management or while apprehending criminals.

The Delhi Police Welfare Unit has been undertaking various initiatives to support personnel and their families, with a focus on acknowledging their sacrifices and ensuring timely assistance.

The latest financial assistance announcement is part of the department's continued efforts to strengthen its welfare measures and provide support to personnel injured while carrying out their responsibilities.