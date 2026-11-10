35-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight In Delhi: Cops

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on a busy street in northwest Delhi's Rohini, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Rohini Sector 10, near a Mall, falling under the jurisdiction of the Prashant Vihar police station, triggering panic among commuters and local shopkeepers.

The victim has been identified as Pintu (35).

According to police, the assailants intercepted the victim on the road and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, inflicting fatal stab

wounds before fleeing the scene.

Following the alert, police personnel along with forensic teams rushed to the spot to collect evidence and examine the crime scene.

The body was subsequently taken into custody and dispatched for a post-mortem examination.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Police teams have been deployed to scan CCTV footage from the surrounding shopping complexes and adjoining road networks to identify the attackers and track down their escape route.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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