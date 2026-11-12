California Man Leads Election Race, Gets 57% Votes. Plot Twist: He Died In August

A candidate who died nearly two months before an election is leading the race for a county supervisor's seat in California, United States. Bruce Giudici, who died while campaigning in August, has secured nearly 57 per cent of the votes, putting him ahead of his opponent, Clyde Clapp, New York Times reported.

According to the latest unofficial results released by election officials in Calaveras County on Tuesday, Giudici has received 1,982 votes, accounting for 56.99 per cent of the total. Clapp, a former supervisor, has secured 1,496 votes, or 43.01 per cent.

Giudici died on August 31, a day after falling while campaigning door to door for the District 5 Board of Supervisors seat. His campaign said the 68-year-old had been knocking on doors on August 30 when he fell on a steep driveway. A homeowner subsequently called emergency services.

Although all precincts have reported their results, the counting process is not yet complete. According to county officials, 322 ballots are awaiting processing, while another 340 require corrections because of missing signatures or discrepancies with signatures on record.

It is not yet clear how many of these ballots belong to District 5. The latest results give Giudici a lead of 497 votes, making him the likely winner.

The unusual election outcome has drawn attention to Giudici's campaign, which continued even after his death, with supporters urging voters to honour his bid for the position.

"It was a very complicated decision to decide to keep going and an emotional one and we felt very strongly that Bruce had wanted to do this, and that was his mission, and our goal was to finish his mission," said Carrie Biggs-Adams, a volunteer with the campaign.

"Bruce was a man who cared deeply about Calaveras County and believed District 5 deserved honest, ethical, accountable leadership," Giudici's campaign said after his death.

The campaign also expressed gratitude to voters who supported Giudici. "We just really appreciate the people who trusted us that a good person would come forward and be a better alternative as their district five supervisor," Biggs-Adams said. "And we appreciate their support and their trust and now will help make sure somebody good is selected."

What Happens If A Dead Candidate Wins An Election?

Under California law, a candidate who receives a majority of votes can be declared elected even if they have died before the election.

If Giudici wins, his seat will become vacant when his new term begins in January. The Governor's Office will then appoint someone to fill the position until a successor is elected and qualifies for the post, according to the Calaveras County elections office.