US Midterm Elections: How Politicians Are Using Style To Connect With Voters

On November 3, American citizens will vote in the midterm elections, following months of extensive campaigning where leaders have attempted to make themselves relatable to the masses when it comes to crucial policy issues. With social media playing a pivotal part in election strategy, the candidates are also increasingly focusing on their personal style to stand out from the crowded field of competitors.

Unlike the rigid dress codes from the past, politicians are now dressing for two strategic reasons. The primary motive is to exude authority in holding office, while the secondary reason is to show the voters that they belong with them.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, representing Washington's 3rd Congressional District, has been one of the standout leaders this election season. Perez, who won a Republican-held seat in 2022, is running for re-election, supporting small businesses and working families. The former car repair shop owner is often seen dressed in work jackets, flannel shirts, jeans, and practical footwear, helping her connect with the grounded voter base.

Robert Ordway, a conservative public policy adviser and former owner of Capitol Hill Clothiers, told the BBC that Perez's look is the most "spot on" when it comes to authenticity.

"Also it really vibes with the Pacific Northwest, which has trees and forests and a little bit more of an outdoor vibe," Ordway said.

Meanwhile, in Texas, Republican leader Ken Paxton, 63, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is fighting against James Talarico, while wearing relaxed blazers and cowboy hats.

"The necktie is dead on the campaign trail in both parties. The younger man dresses up to look serious, and the older man dresses down to look like one of the guys," Ordway said.

In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat candidate, is involved in a tight race against Mike Rogers, a Trump-backed former congressman. Apart from his public rallies, El-Sayed has caught social media's attention for wearing a black V-neck T-shirt and blue jeans, which he calls "minimal look, maximal politics," throughout the campaign trail

According to fashion critic Friedman, constant dressing up also does harm to a politician's brand. A consistent uniform helps a politician get recognised easily when it comes to the national stage.

Friedman said President Donald Trump remains the master of this approach. His power suit and red tie are now being replicated by his cabinet and many senators.

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US Midterm Elections

Americans vote on November 3 in midterm elections that will decide whether President Donald Trump's Republicans retain control of Congress or spend the final two years of his term confronting Democratic majorities.

Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take the upper chamber of Congress, as a 50-50 tie would leave Republicans in charge through Vice President JD Vance's tie-breaking vote.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are contested. It is currently made up of 218 Republicans and one Republican-aligned independent, 214 Democrats, and two vacancies.

Democrats need at least 218 seats in the lower chamber to clinch a majority in the new session.