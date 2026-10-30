"You Look Like Hell": Trump Body-Shames Reporter Who Asked About His Health

US President Donald Trump body-shamed a journalist and made personal remarks when questioned about cancelling his election campaigns in two US states where Republicans are facing tough competition. He asked the journalist to put himself in "shape" when inquired about health and well-being.

"Oh, you're sick to ask that question. You are sick," an angry Trump said when reporters questioned if his decision to cancel rallies was linked to him not feeling well. The US president has been travelling to multiple states for weeks for the midterms election campaign that will decid the course of his government for the remaining two years.

However, when the reporter clarified he was checking on the President's health, this further infuriated Trump, who then commented on the journalist's physical appearance.

He mimicked the reporter and said that he was "way out of shape".

"Look at this guy. He's way out of shape...you've been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect," Trump said while asserting that his health was fine and he was not going to Kansas because he doesn't "feel like going there".

"You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell," Trump concluded.

The president's confrontation with the journalist came as he cancelled his planned weekend campaign appearances in Kansas and Iowa. His campaign funding group, MAGA Inc., said it would organise a series of tele-rallies featuring the President in at least 19 states, including Kansas and Iowa, before Election Day.

Trump's Repeated Remarks On Physical Appearance

This is not an isolated instance when President Trump has commented on someone's body and how the person looks. During his entire election campaign in the run-up to the US midterms, he has praised Republican candidates and their looks, including hands, legs and a.

During his Michigan rally, he was accompanied by pop star Nicki Minaj, who claims to be his "number one fan". In his various praises for "Anaconda" singer, Trump said, "By the way, I looked at a beautiful a** before: Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss."

He then asked her to "stand up". Minaj rose from her seat and waved. Trump then did a bit of a face-saving, "I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time."

In a similar instance in Kentucky, he boasted of Republican candidates' handsomeness to further their cause in the midterms.

Praising Senator Jon Husted, the Ohio Republican candidate, he said, "I examined his a," said Trump, eliciting laughter. "I never did that with a man before. I examined his a. And then I looked at his shoulders. I looked at his feet. I looked at his hand. I looked at his jawline."

But not all were lucky. His own Republican Ken Paxton faced the ugly comments.

"I don't really like the way he looks," Trump said about the Republican Senate candidate in Texas during the party's midterm convention as Paxton stood nearby grinning.

US midterms is scheduled to be held on November 3 where 470 seats are up in the battle that will decide how much control Republicans will have in running US government for Trump's next two years.

(With agency inputs)