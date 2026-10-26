Trump's Crude Remark About Nicki Minaj's A** At Rally, Then An Apology

US President Donald Trump went to Michigan to campaign for Republicans ahead of the November midterms. He arrived with a guest who drew plenty of attention, pop star Nicki Minaj, who claims to be his "number one fan". What followed was chants, Islamophobic comments, and an explanation that raised more talking points than it settled.

In Port Huron on Sunday, Minaj wore a gold-coloured Gucci-branded suit and led the crowd in chanting Trump's name, along with the names of Republican candidates in Michigan.

"She never looked more beautiful," Trump said as she left the stage. "She gets it. She's smart," he added.

During his speech, Trump made a crude remark about the "Anaconda" singer. It came as he was explaining that reports on his earlier comments about Senator Jon Husted's butt had missed the context of the Republican Ohio senator's football background. Trump said the comments were made "in fun".

"I've never done that with a man before. Off the record, women? Yes. Men? No," Trump said.

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The Republican president, who is known for such remarks, then said, "By the way, I looked at a beautiful ass before: Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss."

He asked her to "stand up" as the crowd cheered. Minaj rose from her seat and waved. Trump then offered a rare apology, "I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time."

What Trump Said About Husted Earlier

Earlier in October, Trump spoke of Husted's butt. He said, "I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body, because I didn't know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his ass, and I looked at the whole - and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He's got these, like, claws.

He returned to the subject just over a week ago in Kentucky.

"I examined his ass, and then I looked at his shoulders. I looked at his feet. I looked at his hand. I looked at his jawline. Studied him. He's got a jawline," Trump said.

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"I then patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel. I'm still recovering," he added, almost fawning.

Minaj's Air Force One Video

The singer travelled with Trump to the state aboard Air Force One. She filmed a video with an aide on the president's plane, pretending to interview for the White House press secretary role. It was posted on X. The position is currently open after Katie Zacharia left five days after a shaky public debut.

Photo Credit: AFP

Minaj has backed Trump on several occasions. These include his allegations that Christians face persecution in Nigeria and his "gold card" visa, which offers applicants residency and a path to US citizenship.

Her stance was different during Trump's first term. She criticised his hard line on immigration and wrote on Facebook, a Meta-owned social media platform, that she "came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old". She was condemning Trump's zero-tolerance policy, which separated children from their families at the border.

A Tight Senate Race In Michigan

Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is in a tight race with Republican Mike Rogers, with just over a week to go before the midterms. Former President Barack Obama held a rally with the Democrat on Saturday, one of the first of this cycle.

In his remarks on Sunday, Trump focused on El-Sayed's Muslim faith and background. He alleged that El-Sayed would "invite jihadists" into America if he wins.

Repeating his attacks, which have been described as Islamophobic, Trump said, "He would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he's allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector."

El-Sayed has earlier criticised Trump's remarks. In an ad to voters last week, he said the US president "thinks he can use my name and my faith to distract us from the suffering his policies are inflicting on us at the pump, at the grocery store, and at the doctor's office".