Manipur Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule, Time

Manipur Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: The Council of Higher Secondary Education and Board of Secondary Education Manipur have announced the Manipur board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary (Class 12) date sheets for the 2027 examination cycle. As per the official announcement, the board will conduct the Class 12 examinations from February 11 to March 19, 2027. Meanwhile, the Manipur board HSLC exams will be held from February 10 to 25.

Manipur Board Class 10 Exam Dates

Class 10 candidates can check the HSLC schedule from the table given below.

Students must note that the 80 marks exams will be held for three hours, while for 48 marks paper, students will be given only two hours. The duration of the exam will be 9 am to 12 pm and 9 am to 11 am, respectively.

Higher Secondary Class 12 Exam Schedule

Check the subject-wise schedule for the 2027 examination cycle below.

February 11: MIL (Kom, Manipuri, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) or Alternative English

MIL (Kom, Manipuri, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) or Alternative English February 13: Elective Languages - Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English

Elective Languages - Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English February 17: English

English February 23: Physics, Political Science, Accountancy

Physics, Political Science, Accountancy February 26: Chemistry, Education, Business Studies

Chemistry, Education, Business Studies March 1: History, Biology

History, Biology March 3: Engineering Drawing, Sociology

Engineering Drawing, Sociology March 5: Human Ecology, Family Sciences

Human Ecology, Family Sciences March 8: Mathematics

Mathematics March 11: Fine Arts, Health, Physical Education

Fine Arts, Health, Physical Education March 13: Psychology, Music, Thang Ta, Statistics.

Psychology, Music, Thang Ta, Statistics. March 15: Computer Science, Philosophy

Computer Science, Philosophy March 17: Geology, Geography

Geology, Geography March 19: Anthropology, Economics

According to the official schedule, for 70, 80, and 100 marks papers, the examination duration will be 3 hours. Meanwhile, for 40 marks-subject, students will be given only two hours to complete the paper.

The board noted that the 12th practical exams will be held between January 2 to 30, 2027.