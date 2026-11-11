Manipur Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule, Time

Manipur Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: The Council of Higher Secondary Education and Board of Secondary Education Manipur have announced the Manipur board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary (Class 12) date sheets for the 2027 examination cycle. As per the official announcement, the board will conduct the Class 12 examinations from February 11 to March 19, 2027. Meanwhile, the Manipur board HSLC exams will be held from February 10 to 25.
Manipur Board Class 10 Exam Dates
Class 10 candidates can check the HSLC schedule from the table given below.
Students must note that the 80 marks exams will be held for three hours, while for 48 marks paper, students will be given only two hours. The duration of the exam will be 9 am to 12 pm and 9 am to 11 am, respectively.
Higher Secondary Class 12 Exam Schedule
Check the subject-wise schedule for the 2027 examination cycle below.
- February 11: MIL (Kom, Manipuri, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) or Alternative English
- February 13: Elective Languages - Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English
- February 17: English
- February 23: Physics, Political Science, Accountancy
- February 26: Chemistry, Education, Business Studies
- March 1: History, Biology
- March 3: Engineering Drawing, Sociology
- March 5: Human Ecology, Family Sciences
- March 8: Mathematics
- March 11: Fine Arts, Health, Physical Education
- March 13: Psychology, Music, Thang Ta, Statistics.
- March 15: Computer Science, Philosophy
- March 17: Geology, Geography
- March 19: Anthropology, Economics
According to the official schedule, for 70, 80, and 100 marks papers, the examination duration will be 3 hours. Meanwhile, for 40 marks-subject, students will be given only two hours to complete the paper.
The board noted that the 12th practical exams will be held between January 2 to 30, 2027.