Manipur HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 Out: Check Download Link, Login Details

Manipur HSLC Result 2026 OUT: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEM), Manipur, has officially announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 8. Students who have appeared for the Manipur HSLC examination can now access their scorecards online through the board's official websites, manresults.nic.in and result.bosem.in.

According to reports, over 35,000 candidates participated in the Class 10 board examinations conducted by the Manipur board this year. To download the provisional marksheet, students need to enter their roll number along with their registration number on the result portal. Earlier this year, the board had declared the Manipur HSE Class 12 results on April 20, 2026, for Higher Secondary students across the state.

Official Websites

Use the official result portal to download the scorecards.

result.bosem.in manresults.nic.in

The results were declared at 3 pm today.

Steps To Check Manipur HSLC Result 2026

Students can check the Manipur HSLC Result 2026 using the steps given below.

Go to the official website of the board at result.bosem.in

On the homepage, click on the "High School Leaving Certificate 2026" link

Enter your login credentials like registration number and roll number.

Click on 'View Results'

Class 10 candidates are advised to save their Manipur HSLC scorecards for future use.

Login Details Required

To access the Manipur board HSLC Class 10 marksheets, students must enter the following login credentials in the result download window.

Registration number Roll number

Verify all personal information mentioned on the result PDF carefully. If any discrepancy is found, report to the school authority immediately.