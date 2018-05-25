Manipur Class 10th Result Anytime Soon

Manipur class 10th result is expected today. The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur will declare the class 10 result today in a while.

Education | | Updated: May 25, 2018 14:52 IST
Manipur Class 10, HSLC Result 2018: Know How To Check

New Delhi: Manipurclass 10th result is expected today. The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur will declare the class 10 result today in a while. The High School Leaving Certificate Exam result can be checked at the official portal of Manipur examination result at manresults.nic.in. After 22 days of releasing  the class 12 result, the annual secondary exam result in the State is coming. Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur or COHSEM is had released the HSSLC or class 12 results on May 3, 2018.

The Manipur 10th result is expected to be announced at 3.30 pm. Students can check the result online using their roll number, registration number and date of birth details after the results have been announced. The class 12 result was expected at 4.00 pm but it got delayed by few hours.

In case the result gets delayed, students should not panic and check the official website.

Manipur class 10 result will be declared at manresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. Alternatively students can also check their results at third party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Students can check their result using their roll number/ registration number.

