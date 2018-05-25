Manipur Class 10th Result Anytime Soon

The Manipur 10th result is expected to be announced at 3.30 pm. Students can check the result online using their roll number, registration number and date of birth details after the results have been announced. The class 12 result was expected at 4.00 pm but it got delayed by few hours.
In case the result gets delayed, students should not panic and check the official website.
Manipur class 10 result will be declared at manresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. Alternatively students can also check their results at third party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
CommentsStudents can check their result using their roll number/ registration number.
