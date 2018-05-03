COHSEM HSSLC Class 12 Results Expected @ Manresults.nic.in; Live Updates

The Council had activated the result link on April 28, 2018.
COHSEM Result 2018: Live Updates
May 3, 2018, 04:10 pm: The Manipur HSSLC results have not been released yet. The board has notified ''around 4.00 pm today" as the timing for releasing the COHSEM exam results 2018.
May 3, 2018, 04:00 pm: Follow these steps to check your results:
Step One: Go to the official website, manresults.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Enter your exam roll numbers
Step Four: Submit and check your results
CommentsCouncil of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur announced the 12th exam results on May 23, 2017 last year.
