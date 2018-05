COHSEM HSSLC Class 12 Results Expected @ Manresults.nic.in; Live Updates

COHSEM Result 2018: Live Updates

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur or COHSEM is expected to release the HSSLC or class 12 results on manresults.nic.in soon. COHSEM will release 12th results today on the official results website hosted by National Informatics Centre. COHSEM was expected to announce the result at 4.00 pm today . Students can check the result online using their roll number, registration number and date of birth details after the results have been announced.The Council had activated the result link on April 28, 2018.The Manipur HSSLC results have not been released yet. The board has notified ''around 4.00 pm today" as the timing for releasing the COHSEM exam results 2018.: Follow these steps to check your results:Step One: Go to the official website, manresults.nic.inStep Two: Click on the results linkStep Three: Enter your exam roll numbersStep Four: Submit and check your results Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur announced the 12th exam results on May 23, 2017 last year Click here for more Education News