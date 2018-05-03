COHSEM HSSLC Class 12 Results Expected @ Manresults.nic.in; Live Updates

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur or COHSEM is expected to release the class 12 results on manresults.nic.in soon.

Education | | Updated: May 03, 2018 16:35 IST
COHSEM Exam Result 2018: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur or COHSEM is expected to release the HSSLC or class 12 results on manresults.nic.in soon. COHSEM will release 12th results today on the official results website hosted by National Informatics Centre. COHSEM was expected to announce the result at 4.00 pm today. Students can check the result online using their roll number, registration number and date of birth details after the results have been announced.

The Council had activated the result link on April 28, 2018.
 

COHSEM Result 2018: Live Updates


May 3, 2018, 04:10 pm: The Manipur HSSLC results have not been released yet. The board has notified ''around 4.00 pm today" as the timing for releasing the COHSEM exam results 2018.

May 3, 2018, 04:00 pm: Follow these steps to check your results:
 
Step One: Go to the official website, manresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your exam roll numbers

Step Four: Submit and check your results

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur announced the 12th exam results on May 23, 2017 last year.

