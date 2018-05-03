Manipur Class 12 Result Date, Time Confirmed

The Board will release official mark sheet and pass certificate after the result declaration. In the meanwhile, the students can take a printout of the results after downloading it. For official purposes, the students have to use the original mark sheets issued by the Board.
Last year the Council had announced the class 12 result in May, as well. The result was announced at 3.00 pm in the afternoon.
CommentsManipur 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check
Step one: Visit the official website for Manipur results: manresults.nic.in and alternate websites.
Step two: Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2018.
Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.
Step four: View and download your result.
Step five: Save a copy of the 12th result 2018
Click here for more Education News