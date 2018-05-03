Manipur Class 12 Result Date, Time Confirmed The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will release 12th results today at manresults.nic.in. COHSEM will announce the result at 4.00 pm today.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Manipur Class 12 Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed New Delhi: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will release 12th results today at manresults.nic.in. COHSEM will announce the result at 4.00 pm today. Students can check the result online using their roll number, registration number and date of birth details. The Council had activated the result link on April 28, 2018. Students have been waiting since then for their results. Confirmation of the date and time of Manipur class 12 result, students can now check the same on the exact time. Manipur class 12 result can be checked at manresults.nic.in.



The Board will release official mark sheet and pass certificate after the result declaration. In the meanwhile, the students can take a printout of the results after downloading it. For official purposes, the students have to use the original mark sheets issued by the Board.



Last year the Council had announced the class 12 result in May, as well. The result was announced at 3.00 pm in the afternoon.



Manipur 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check

Step one: Visit the official website for Manipur results: manresults.nic.in and alternate websites.

Step two: Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2018.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.

Step five: Save a copy of the 12th result 2018



