'No Group Or Individual Can Issue Decrees': Manipur Government's Warning

The government in Manipur - a state that will complete one year of the President's rule in two months - has clarified that no individual or group can issue decrees, impose punishments or restrict lawful cultural, economic and artistic activities.

The government did not name any individual or organisation, though Manipur has seen numerous organisations issue destabilising statements that would qualify as violation of what the government today explained - from objection against holding the winter carnival Sangai Festival to not allowing free movement on National Highways with implied threat of harm.

"Any attempt to intimidate or endanger the safety and security of any citizen is an act against the State and its people," the government said in a statement on Thursday.

"Any individual or organisation, without exception, found involved in issuing such threats or attempting to disturb peaceful co-existence shall be prosecuted strictly in accordance with law," it said.

A group of five banned Meitei insurgent groups had asked individuals and organisations which participated in the Sangai Festival to issue a public apology before December 10, calling the event a "betrayal" of the suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The government's warning is significant because it has been facing criticism from IDPs over allegedly not doing enough to wipe out anti-social elements that regularly issue statements that are blatantly against basic constitutional provisions.

While it did not name any organisation or individual, the state government said the police have already started action against such anti-social elements.

Just a few days ago, IDPs living in Manipur's Imphal along with the umbrella body of Meitei civil society organisations, COCOMI, held street protests against the Sangai Festival. They said the festival seemed insensitive at a time when thousands are still struggling at relief camps and are yet to return home.

However, a section of the population welcomed the festival despite the hard times because they expected the event to generate much-needed income.

The state government also asked the general public to report any instance of threat, extortion, coercion, or suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

"Prompt punitive action will be taken on all credible reports against those threatening the lives and properties of people of Manipur. The government had earlier established an anti-extortion cell under the Home Department..." it said.

Since May 2023, when the Meitei-Kuki ethnic clashes began, Manipur has reported several instances of even police personnel getting extortion demands from illegal organisations. The heads of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur district police have sent memos to their personnel to not yield to such demands.

"The state government reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguard the people of Manipur. It is an earnest appeal to the citizens to stand united against unlawful elements and to cooperate in the initiatives of the state government towards maintaining peace, harmony and public order to bring back the state to the path of growth and development," the government said in the statement on Thursday signed by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.