Call For 'Operation Manipur' Grows Louder For Disarmament Of All Armed Groups

A call for peace through complete and unconditional disarmament of all armed groups in conflict-hit Manipur is gaining ground with civilians from every community calling for effective action. They say stability will never come to Manipur if some groups remain armed while others agree to put down their weapons. It would also expose those who do not agree to simultaneous disarmament irrespective of community and ethnicity, they say.
Manipur's three major communities - Meitei, Naga and Kuki - have armed groups that claim to speak on their community's behalf despite having no support from the current generation who want peace and progress. Most of the Meitei and Naga armed groups fought to break away from India. However, Kuki armed groups have been working to carve out their own territory within India and have clashed with armed groups of other communities in the process.
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In recent times, civilians from every community have raised their voice with a huge risk to their lives against being held captive by the actions of ethnic armed groups that they do not want anywhere near them.
Taking note of their concerns, a Manipur BJP MLA who had in the past raised the need for disarmament of every single ethnic armed group irrespective of their community affiliation, has now written to the governor with a suggestion that "a comprehensive and time-bound security and stabilisation initiative" should be launched under the name 'Operation Manipur' to bring lasting peace in the state bordering Myanmar.
"Every citizen, irrespective of community, ethnicity or place of residence, deserves to live in safety and dignity under the protection of the law... The initiative should aim to systematically recover illegal arms and ammunition, dismantle unlawful armed networks, strengthen security in vulnerable areas and ensure effective action against those responsible for targeted killings and other serious crimes," three-time BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said in a letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.
Three years ago ethnic violence began between the valley-dominant Meitei community and the Kuki tribes settled in locations which have been designated as hill areas. That killed over 260 people.
Now, recent killings have been reported in clashes between the Naga and Kuki tribes. The two tribes had also fought in the early 1990s over land. Hundreds were killed then.
In his letter to the governor, Imo Singh said the people of Manipur have endured prolonged unrest, displacement, insecurity and immense hardship and so, restoring public confidence will require not only immediate responses to individual incidents but also a sustained commitment to preventing their recurrence.
"Security measures must go hand in hand with the safe rehabilitation of displaced families, the restoration of normal civic life and the protection of essential infrastructure. Above all, the rule of law must prevail, and no armed individual or group should be permitted to intimidate civilians or exercise authority outside the constitutional and legal framework," he said.
"... Firm action against unlawful armed activities must remain impartial and directed at those responsible, without discrimination on the basis of community, identity or affiliation," he said in the letter.
OPERATION MANIPUR: DISARMAMENT OF ALL WEAPONS The time has come to initiate "Operation Manipur", a decisive, lawful and comprehensive initiative to protect the people of Manipur and prevent further disintegration of the state's social fabric under the shadow of armed violence and fear. I have consistently maintained that disarmament is the key to lasting peace in Manipur. Particular attention must be given to the hill areas, where serious concerns persist over the movement of armed groups and the continued presence of illegal weapons. Submitted a formal representation to the Governor and the CM of Manipur, urging the government to take concrete, time-bound measures to disarm all unlawful armed groups, recover illegal weapons and ensure stringent legal action against those responsible for killing unarmed civilians and terrorising ordinary people. Had earlier initiated this proposal to the CM in August too. Also call for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which requires urgent reconsideration in light of the continuing concerns over armed intimidation, public safety and accountability. No agreement should become a shield against accountability or undermine the security and confidence of ordinary citizens. Peace cannot be sustained while illegal weapons remain in circulation and innocent civilians continue to live in fear. The rule of law must prevail and every citizen deserves security, dignity and equal protection, irrespective of community or geographical location. Urge the government to act with determination, impartiality and constitutional responsibility. The objectives must be clear - protect innocent lives, restore public confidence, ensure accountability, dismantle unlawful armed intimidation and create the conditions necessary for a peaceful and united Manipur. #OperationManipur— Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) October 23, 2026
According to analysts, there is rising anger among the common people cutting across communities in Manipur over ethnic armed groups carrying out attacks in their community's name, despite the community's own people disowning them or wishing to get away from their deadly hold at gunpoint.
"Particular attention must be given to strict compliance with the Suspension of Operations (SoO) ground rules. I urge the competent authorities to take stringent and decisive measures against any armed groups or individuals found violating the terms of the SoO agreement," Imo Singh said.
"A consistent and impartial approach to recovering illegal arms, enforcing the SoO ground rules and protecting every citizen will be essential to restoring public confidence and ensuring that peace and normalcy become a lasting reality in Manipur," he said, referring to the highly controversial suspension of operations (SoO) agreement involving two dozen Kuki insurgent groups.
Broadly, under this agreement, the insurgents have to stay at designated camps and keep their firearms in locked storage, to be jointly monitored with the security forces. They cannot recruit fresh insurgents too.
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