The ongoing conflict in Myanmar is fuelling a synthetic drug crisis across India's northeast, with seizures of amphetamine-type stimulants reaching a record high in 2025.

Data from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) shows that drug law enforcement agencies seized 4,626 kg of synthetic drugs and 2,652 kg of heroin across the northeastern states. Synthetic drugs now outweigh the opiate by nearly two to one.

In its annual report, the Narcotics Control Bureau described the scale of the narcotics trade emerging out of Myanmar as "dramatic". A government officer also recently termed drug flows from Myanmar "the greatest challenge" in tackling the illegal narcotics trade, according to news agency IANS.

In July, the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Rajya Sabha that the Moreh-Tamu border in Manipur has emerged as a major transit point for drugs from Myanmar. The ministry noted a marked increase in the trafficking of methamphetamine, including crystal meth and Yaba tablets, from across the border.

Manipur's figures collapsed in 2023 and recovered only in 2025, a fall that follows the ethnic violence from May 2023 which disrupted policing along its border.

While the drug problem in Manipur has drawn significant attention due to its role in fuelling the state's ethnic conflict, Mizoram is the worst-affected state in the region. Mizoram's synthetic drug seizures have risen roughly eightfold since 2021, when Myanmar's military junta seized power from the civilian government, triggering a civil war.

Official figures also show that the number of Myanmar nationals caught carrying drugs has risen in recent years. The National Crime Records Bureau's Crime in India report recorded Myanmar nationals arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act rising from nine in 2021 to 37 in 2022. Narcotics Control Bureau annual reports put this figure at 25 in 2024 and 97 in 2025.

The explanation lies across the border, in a civil war now in its sixth year.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) attributes the expansion of synthetic drug production in Myanmar to the presence of organised crime syndicates and non-state armed groups, noting that the trade has been facilitated by the instability and conflict that have gripped the country since the 2021 coup.

"Myanmar continued to be the largest source for methamphetamine found in the region in 2025 and early 2026," the UN agency said in its 2026 report titled Synthetic Drugs in East and Southeast Asia.

Myanmar reported a record seizure of 3.7 crore meth tablets in 2025, marking a 66 per cent increase from 2024, according to the UN report.

Identifying or curbing illegal drug production in Myanmar remains difficult because no single central authority controls the entire country, with different regions held by rival armed actors.

However, recent enforcement action by Myanmar's military junta offers a glimpse into the industrial scale of drug manufacturing inside the country. In January 2026, Myanmar's military dismantled 14 illicit drug manufacturing and chemical storage sites in northern Shan State. Authorities recovered nearly 2.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine, 500 litres of liquid methamphetamine and 93 tonnes of chemicals, marking the largest such cluster the country had ever reported.

Alongside industrial-scale drug production, the raid revealed suspected online scam operations running in close proximity, with a large number of devices, including laptop computers and Starlink terminals, found within just 800 metres of a drug manufacturing site.

Myanmar has also replaced Afghanistan as the top source of opium supply in South Asia. A UN survey shows that opium poppy cultivation in Myanmar rose from 30,160 hectares in 2021 to 53,100 hectares in 2025.