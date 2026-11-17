Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Imphal on Wednesday for a three-day organisational visit to Manipur, where sporadic violence continues in parts of the state.

According to RSS sources, Bhagwat will review the Sangh's ongoing activities and initiatives in the conflict-hit state during his visit.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit, Bhagwat's second to Manipur since the ethnic violence that broke out in 2023.

The focus will be on assessing the progress of various organisational programmes, including activities being undertaken as part of the RSS centenary-year celebrations.

His previous visit to the state was in November 2025.



One of the key initiatives under review will be the RSS' 'Panch Parivartan' programme, which seeks social transformation across five key areas.

Bhagwat is also likely to interact with RSS functionaries during the visit.

His visit assumes significance against the backdrop of the prolonged violence in the state, with the RSS chief expected to convey a message on the prevailing situation.

The three-day visit comes as the RSS marks 100 years since its founding, with a series of organisational programmes, outreach activities and social initiatives being conducted across the country as part of its centenary celebrations.