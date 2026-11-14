1,000 Drums, 3,000 Dancers: Meghalaya's Wangala Festival Enters Guinness World Records

The sound of 1,000 traditional drums filled the Garo Heritage Village in Chibragre, near Tura, as Meghalaya's 100 Drums Wangala Festival entered the Guinness World Records on Saturday. A total of 1,000 drummers and 3,000 dancers performed together, a milestone in the festival's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The record-setting performance took place on the last day of the four-day festival, which began on November 11 and ended on November 14. The 50th edition brought performers and visitors together to celebrate the traditions of the Garo community.

The occasion also put the cultural tourism potential of the Garo Hills in focus. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Union government was willing to work with the Meghalaya government to promote the region as a major tourism destination.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Shekhawat said Wangala could become one of the Northeast's leading cultural attractions. He pointed to Nagaland's Hornbill Festival as an example of how an indigenous cultural event can draw visitors from across India and abroad.

He said Wangala was a chance to showcase Garo traditions beyond Meghalaya and create economic opportunities for local communities. He named tourism, hospitality, handicrafts and entrepreneurship as sectors that could benefit, particularly among young people.

Referring to the 1,000 traditional Dama drummers, Shekhawat said the performance reflected the collective strength of the Garo community and its efforts to keep its cultural traditions alive.

He also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the Garo Hills as the festival completed 50 years. Shekhawat said indigenous festivals such as Wangala play an important role in preserving traditional knowledge and the bond between communities and nature.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations also fulfilled an ambition that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had linked to his late father, former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno A. Sangma. At the festival's inauguration on 11 November, the Chief Minister recalled that his father wanted the 100 Drums Wangala Festival to grow into a much larger event with 1,000 drums. The record-setting performance brought that vision to life.

Conrad Sangma also spoke about keeping the distinct character of Meghalaya's cultural events. He said Wangala would continue to showcase Garo heritage, while festivals such as Me'Gong and the Cherry Blossom Festival would keep their focus on music and entertainment.

Besides the main performance, the four-day event had traditional dances, folk music, indigenous games and cultural competitions. More than 300 stalls offered visitors a glimpse of Garo food, handloom products, handicrafts, traditional ornaments and other locally made items. The stalls also gave local artisans, entrepreneurs and businesses a platform to reach visitors.

The 100 Drums Wangala Festival was first held in December 1976 at Asananggre in what was then the West Garo Hills district. What began as a relatively small cultural gathering has grown into one of Meghalaya's best-known celebrations of indigenous heritage.

Wangala, widely known as the harvest festival of the Garos, is held to give thanks to Misi Saljong, the deity associated with fertility and prosperity. It follows the harvest and reflects the community's farming traditions and close bond with nature.

With the Golden Jubilee edition, the festival has added a Guinness World Records achievement to its 50-year history. The Union government's stated willingness to support its promotion has also opened a wider conversation about bringing the cultural heritage of the Garo Hills to a national and international audience.