Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday praised young skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma after she set a new Guinness World Record in limbo skating. Shrishti covered 50 metres in just 6.86 seconds while skating under poles that kept getting lower. Fadnavis shared a video of her record on X and said Guinness World Records had recognised the feat. He praised her determination, skill and performance and wished her well for the future.

"Maharashtra's young skater Shrishti Sharma sets a world record! Maharashtra's young skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma has set a world record in limbo skating by covering a distance of 50 meters in just 6.86 seconds. Guinness World Records has recognised her historic achievement. We are proud of Shrishti's determination, skill, and performance. Heartfelt congratulations to Shrishti, and best wishes for her journey ahead!" Fadnavis wrote on X.

The record was achieved on October 8, 2026, in Umred, Maharashtra, where Shrishti completed the 50-metre course in 6.86 seconds, surpassing her previous benchmark in the discipline.

Sharma, who has earned recognition for her achievements in limbo skating, has established herself as a prominent name in the sport and holds multiple Guinness World Records titles. Her latest performance adds another milestone to her record-breaking journey.

Limbo skating, also known as roller limbo, is a demanding discipline in which athletes manoeuvre on roller or inline skates beneath extremely low horizontal obstacles without making contact with them or touching the ground with their hands or torso.

The sport requires exceptional flexibility, balance, core strength and speed. Skaters typically adopt a deep side-split position, lowering their upper body close to the ground while maintaining control and momentum as they pass beneath the obstacle.

With her latest achievement, Shrishti has once again demonstrated the combination of flexibility, precision and speed required to excel in the challenging discipline.



(With inputs from ANI)