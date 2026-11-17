More than 15,000 dancers came together in Assam to perform a traditional folk dance, turning the 75th Karbi Anglong Day celebrations into a historic occasion. The massive performance of Nimso Kerung at KASA Stadium in Diphu brought together people from different tribes and communities, earning a place in the Guinness World Records.

According to ANI, the dancers performed the traditional Karbi folk dance in synchronisation, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage and the unity of its people. The participation of thousands of performers from different communities also highlighted the diversity of the region.

Guinness World Records Senior Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar praised the large gathering and the enthusiasm of the dancers. He said the energy of the crowd gave him goosebumps as he watched the participants dance and celebrate. He also expressed his wish to return to the region and witness more such celebrations.

Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, also announced the achievement in a post on X. Calling it a proud moment for the region, he said that 15,000 dancers had successfully created a Guinness World Record by performing the traditional folk dance at KASA Stadium in Diphu.

He wrote, "What makes this achievement even more meaningful is the participation of our brothers and sisters from different tribes and communities, dancing together in a beautiful demonstration of unity, harmony and mutual respect."

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"This is not just a world record. It is a celebration of our rich cultural heritage and the collective strength of our people. My heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to every dancer, instructor, organiser, volunteer and everyone who worked tirelessly to make this historic achievement possible," he added.

Ronghang said the achievement belonged to everyone who contributed to the historic performance and helped make Karbi Anglong proud.

The record-breaking performance marked a significant moment in the 75th Karbi Anglong Day celebrations, bringing together thousands of people to showcase the region's traditional dance and cultural identity on an international platform.