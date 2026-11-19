A promise to their mother to get just one tattoo each turned into a lifelong passion for two identical twin sisters. Today, Aline Galiano and Alena Hahnle have become world record holders, with colourful tattoos covering around 70 per cent of their bodies.

The sisters, who are originally from Germany and now live in Los Angeles, USA, share the title of Most Tattooed Twins (female), according to Guinness World Records.

Known as the Petunia Twins, Aline and Alena have turned their love for body art into a successful career. They own a tattoo studio called Petunia TwinsInk, where they work alongside eight other female tattoo artists.

However, their journey into the world of tattoos began with a much smaller plan.

The sisters once promised their mother that they would get only one tattoo each. But after getting their first tattoos, they quickly became fascinated by body art and wanted more.

Their mother was initially disappointed when the sisters continued getting tattoos. However, she has now become their biggest supporter.

"What started as a passion became our entire life and career," Aline said.

According to Guinness World Records, the twins moved from a small village in Germany to Los Angeles because they had always dreamed of living in a big city. They eventually opened their own tattoo studio and built a life around their shared interest.

Their journey was not always easy. When the COVID-19 lockdown began, the sisters found themselves stuck in Los Angeles and even had to sleep inside their tattoo studio. Their lives took a major turn after they gained popularity on TikTok.

Today, the twins are known for their striking appearance and colourful body art. Their tattoos cover around 70 per cent of their bodies, and they continue to add new designs.

The sisters also tattoo each other at least once a month, meaning their body art collection is still growing. Guinness World Records has also featured them in its Guinness World Records 2027 book.

Despite looking very similar, the twins have different favourite tattoos.

Aline loves the mandala design on her forehead because she considers it her most dramatic tattoo. She also has a Nintendo controller tattoo on her foot, which holds special meaning because she and Alena spent much of their childhood playing video games together.

Alena, meanwhile, is fond of the white mandala on her chin and a tattoo on her stomach that took seven hours to complete. She also has a French horn tattoo on her leg, inspired by the instrument she played for 10 years and which was her mother's favourite.

The sisters say they inspire each other but do not simply copy one another's designs.

"We're the same, but different, which makes this so exciting. We both have the heavy blackout but different shades. We influence each other but we don't copy," Alena said.

For the twins, their tattoos are much more than a way to stand out. They represent their close relationship, shared memories and passion for their profession.

What began as a promise to get just one tattoo each has now become a record-breaking journey, proving that a shared passion can sometimes turn into a remarkable career.