Guinness World Records on Tuesday (Nov 17) crowned 23-year-old Futa the oldest living red panda in captivity, as hundreds of people turned up at Chiba City Zoo to see the veteran animal. A representative of the international record-keeping organisation presented a certificate for the award to the zoo as staff members shared their memories of Futa.

The average lifespan of the red panda is 12 to 17 years, and the previous record holder, Taylor from ZooMontana in the US, lived to the age of 21 years and 265 days.

Born on July 5, 2003, at Shizuoka Municipal Nihondaira Zoo, Futa is named after his father, Fufu. He moved to Chiba Zoo in 2004, where he still lives. The furry animal charmed people across Japan by standing upright on his two hind legs. His unique posture became so popular that he was even featured in a canned drink commercial.

"In 2005, Futa, one of the red pandas living in Chiba Zoological Park in Japan, charmed people all over the country when he stood upright on his two hind legs. 21 years later, Futa is wowing his fans once again, as he is officially recognised as the oldest living red panda in captivity," the Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Chiba City Zoo's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a cute picture of Futa posing in front of the certificate, adding that inclement weather meant that the public could not see him.

"A certification ceremony was held at the Animal Science Museum, and today, the 17th, Futa was officially recognised by Guinness World Records as "the oldest living red panda in captivity" at 23 years and 135 days old!" the Zoo said.

"Unfortunately, the bad weather meant you couldn't see him, but he has a good appetite and is doing well! Thank you!"

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Former zookeeper Masahira Hamada, who looked after Futa between 2007 and 2019, said he was amazed by the animal's popularity, adding that the red panda was loved immensely by all.

"I mostly just feel amazed at how hugely popular he has become. During my time, we had no worries about his health at all. He has always been very well loved," Hamada was quoted as saying by The Japan Times.

Despite having some health issues from time to time and generally preferring to stay indoors during less-than-ideal weather conditions, Futa is still going strong.