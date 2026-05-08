Hyderabad Ex-IPS Officer's Wife Found Dead, Cops Suspect Domestic Help's Role

In a shocking incident, the wife of a retired IPS officer was found murdered at her residence inside the high-security officers' quarters in Hyderabaed's Jubilee Hills area, police said on Friday.

The incident occured in Prashasn Nagar area of Jubilee Hills. The woman has been identified as Sunanda, the wife of retired IPS officer Binay Ranjan.

According to police, unidentified persons allegedly entered her house and killed the elderly woman before fleeing with gold ornaments and other valuables.

Senior police officials, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other officers, rushed to the spot after receiving information.

Police said a forensic team examined the crime scene while CCTV footage from surrounding areas was being collected.

Police suspect the involvement of domestic staff and are questioning household workers as well as others linked to the family.

"We are investigating all angles, including the role of domestic helpers and persons known to the family. Some valuables are reported missing from the house," a senior police officer said.

The victim was alone at home when the incident took place. Neighbours informed police after noticing suspicious movement at the residence, he said.

Police have registered a murder case, while special teams have been formed to investigate the matter and nab the accused.