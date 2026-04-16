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Hyderabad Woman Lures 4-Year-Old With Chocolates, Makes Him Drink Acid: Cops

The boy's mother complained to police on Wednesday, alleging that the accused, with the intention to kill her son, made him drink acid in the kitchen on the pretext of offering him fruit juice on April 9.

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Hyderabad Woman Lures 4-Year-Old With Chocolates, Makes Him Drink Acid: Cops
The accused lured the boy by promising a chocolate if he drank "the juice".
  • A woman was booked for making her co-sister's son drink acid over jealousy
  • The accused and the boy's mother are married to brothers in a joint family setup
  • The boy was lured with chocolate and given acid disguised as fruit juice
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Hyderabad:

A woman has been booked for allegedly making her co-sister's four-year-old son drink acid due to "jealousy" that her in-laws were giving more attention to the boy, rather than her son, police said on Thursday.

The accused and the boy's mother are married to brothers and live in a joint family.

The boy's mother complained to police on Wednesday, alleging that the accused, with the intention to kill her son, made him drink acid in the kitchen on the pretext of offering him fruit juice on April 9.

The accused lured the boy by promising a chocolate if he drank "the juice".

The boy fell ill after drinking acid and was admitted to a hospital and subsequently discharged, a police official at Medipally police station said.

Based on the investigation, a police official said the accused bore a grudge that the grandparents were taking more care and giving more attention to her co-sister's son than her son.

Recently, the grandfather also got a tattoo of the complainant's son's name, which further "angered" the accused. police said.

A case of attempted murder was registered against the woman, and it is under investigation, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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