Why Thalassemia Requires A Shift From Treatment To Prevention In India

There are few public health failures more difficult to justify than the ones we already know how to prevent. Every year in India, an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 children are born with thalassemia major, a severe inherited blood disorder that requires lifelong blood transfusions, iron chelation therapy, repeated hospital visits, and constant medical supervision. India also carries one of the world's largest thalassemia burdens, with nearly 35 to 45 million carriers of the beta thalassemia trait spread across the country. And yet, despite the scale of the problem, the larger tragedy is this: in most cases, these births are preventable.

Understanding the Genetic Risk Behind Thalassemia

Thalassemia major is an autosomal recessive disorder, where both or either of the parents could be carrying the faulty gene. When both parents are carriers there is a 25% chance of the child being affected and a 50% chance of the child being a carrier. If only one parent carries the gene, the child will not develop severe beta thalassemia, though there remains a possibility of being a carrier. What makes the condition particularly difficult from a public health standpoint is that carriers themselves are usually healthy and symptom-free. Most have no reason to suspect they carry a genetic risk capable of profoundly altering the life of their future child. By the time many couples discover this reality, it is after a miscarriage, the birth of an affected child, or repeated complications during pregnancy. This is where India's response to thalassemia begins to feel outdated. We continue to approach it primarily as a treatment challenge when it should increasingly be viewed as a prevention challenge.

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Countries such as Cyprus and Iran dramatically reduced thalassemia births years ago through structured carrier screening, genetic counselling, and premarital or preconception testing programs. India, despite carrying a far larger population burden, still lacks a uniformly implemented national carrier screening framework before conception. While antenatal screening guidelines exist under the National Health Mission and several states run specialised screening programs, awareness and access remain inconsistent. In many cases, conversations around genetic testing still happen only after pregnancy has already been established or after a family has an affected child or family member.

Thalassemia Care Costs Demand National Action

The economic burden alone should make this a national priority. Managing a child with thalassemia major involves lifelong transfusions every few weeks, expensive chelation medication, specialist consultations, and monitoring for cardiac, liver, and endocrine complications. For many Indian families, treatment becomes not only medically and emotionally exhausting but financially unsustainable over time. What makes this particularly important in 2026 is that reproductive medicine has moved far beyond the narrow perception of IVF as only a fertility solution.

IVF and PGT-M: Redefining Reproductive Care

Today, IVF combined with Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Monogenic Disorders, or PGT-M, allows carrier couples to significantly reduce the risk of passing thalassemia to their child before pregnancy even begins. The process is medically straightforward in concept, though technologically sophisticated in execution. Embryos created through IVF are tested for the specific causative mutation within the family. Only embryos free from thalassemia major are selected for transfer. For couples who are carriers and at risk of conceiving a child affected by thalassemia, or who already have an affected child, this changes the conversation entirely. Importantly, this is not relevant only for infertile couples. Public policy now needs to catch up with medical capability. Many carrier couples are able to conceive naturally; however, diagnosis of the genetic condition in the baby is often possible only during pregnancy, leaving them with the difficult choice of either continuing or terminating the pregnancy. In such cases, the role of IVF with PGT-M is preventive rather than corrective, as it helps identify unaffected embryos prior to implantation.

Also read: Why Thalassemia Continues To Remain A Challenge In India

India requires wider and earlier carrier screening, ideally before marriage or conception. Screening should become part of routine reproductive health conversations, particularly in high-prevalence communities and states. Genetic counselling infrastructure needs urgent expansion. Insurance frameworks and public health schemes must also begin recognising preventive reproductive genetics as a legitimate healthcare priority rather than a niche private service because the cost of prevention is still far lower than the lifelong cost of treatment, both financially and emotionally.

The science of having healthier babies already exists. The gap is no longer technological. It is awareness, policy urgency, and access. And until those gaps close, thousands of children will continue to be born each year with a condition India increasingly has the power to prevent.

(By Dr Varsha Samson Roy, Head of Embryology, Birla Fertility & IVF, Bengaluru)

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