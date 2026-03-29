What Happens When You Eat Fermented Foods Daily For 2 Weeks? Doctor Explains

Looking for ways to maximise your daily nutrition? Adding fermented foods to your diet can be a simple yet powerful way to achieve your goal. Foods like yoghurt, kimchi and sauerkraut are rich in probiotics that help balance your gut microbiome and support digestion.

Doctor Saurabh Sethi recommends following this diet consistently over a period of 14 days. It may improve your nutrient absorption, strengthen immunity and enhance digestive comfort by introducing live cultures that support a healthier gut environment.

Benefits of eating fermented food

1. Supports healthy gut microbiome

Consuming fermented foods directly introduces beneficial bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, reducing the presence of harmful microbes. "Fermented foods like yoghurt, dahi, kaffir, kimchi, and sauerkraut contain live microbes that can support a healthy gut microbiome," the doctor explains.

2. Benefits immune system

Fermented foods contain beneficial microorganisms that interact with immune cells in the gut, helping to regulate immune responses. This can involve enhancing some immune functions, such as Natural Killer cell activity and antibody production. "About 70% of the immune system is connected to the gut, and fermented foods help support that gut barrier," he adds.

3. Improves metabolism

Some studies suggest that fermented foods are linked to lower inflammation and better metabolic health. Regular consumption of fermented foods has been associated with greater weight loss, reduced abdominal fat and lower body mass index.

If you are starting the fermented food diet, it is recommended to start with small portions. A few spoonfuls of kimchi or a half cup of yoghurt daily is enough. Gradually increase intake to allow your gut to adjust.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.