Weight loss is a goal that a majority of people are trying to achieve. While losing weight can be challenging, keeping it off can be even harder. Many people regain the weight they lose within a year because it becomes difficult to stick to strict diets or calorie counting. This is why researchers are continuing to explore simple eating habits that people can follow over the long term. One approach that has been gaining attention is time-restricted eating, where people eat all their meals within a fixed number of hours each day instead of eating from morning until late at night.

A new study suggests that an eight-hour eating window may help people maintain their weight loss even after they stop following a structured weight-loss program. Researchers found that adults who limited their eating to eight hours a day were more successful at keeping the weight off for at least a year. The findings add to growing evidence that when we eat may be just as important as what we eat.

What Did The Study Find?

The study, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, included 99 adults who were overweight or living with obesity. Participants followed a calorie-controlled Mediterranean-style diet and were divided into different groups. Some followed a regular eating schedule, while others practised the popular 16:8 form of intermittent fasting. This meant they fasted for 16 hours each day and ate all their meals within an eight-hour window.

Researchers tracked the participants during the study period and then checked their progress 12 months later. Those who followed the eight-hour eating window were better able to maintain their weight loss compared to those who followed a normal eating schedule. The benefits were seen whether participants chose an early eating window, such as 9 AM to 5 PM, or a later one, such as 1 PM to 9 PM.

Why An Eight-Hour Eating Window Might Work?

Scientists believe that limiting the hours available for eating naturally reduces unnecessary snacking and late-night meals. Many people also end up consuming fewer calories without having to constantly count them.

Longer fasting periods may also give the body more time to use stored fat for energy. More so, having a regular eating schedule may support the body's natural biological clock, which plays a role in metabolism. These factors together could make it easier to maintain a healthy weight over time. However, researchers note that more studies are needed to fully understand all the reasons behind these benefits.

Does The Timing Of The Eating Window Matter?

One interesting finding of the study was that the exact timing of the eating window did not seem to make a major difference. Whether people ate earlier in the day or later in the afternoon, they had similar long-term results.

This offers more flexibility to people with different work schedules and lifestyles. Someone who prefers breakfast and lunch can choose an early window, while another person may find it easier to eat lunch and dinner within the eight-hour period. The study suggests that consistency may be more important than choosing the "perfect" time to eat.

Is It Right For Everyone?

Even though the findings are encouraging, time-restricted eating is not suitable for everyone. People with diabetes, those taking certain medications, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and people with a history of eating disorders should first consult a healthcare professional before making major changes to their eating pattern.

It is also important to remember that an eight-hour eating window is not a licence to eat unhealthy foods. A balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats is still necessary for good health. Regular exercise, quality sleep and stress management also play important roles in maintaining a healthy weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.