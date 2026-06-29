Intermittent fasting (IF) has become one of the most popular eating patterns for weight loss and better metabolic health. Rather than restricting specific foods, it focuses on limiting the hours during which people eat. While research suggests it can offer several health benefits, experts caution that it is not suitable for everyone, especially those with kidney disease or certain chronic health conditions. According to Dr. Yogesh Kumar Chhabra, Director & Unit Head, Nephrology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, intermittent fasting can be beneficial when followed correctly. "Scientific evidence suggests that intermittent fasting can improve insulin sensitivity, promote weight reduction, lower blood pressure, and improve lipid profiles when combined with a balanced diet," he says.

Potential Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting

For most healthy adults, intermittent fasting is considered safe if it is practiced sensibly. However, experts stress that fasting should not become an excuse to overeat or consume unhealthy foods during eating windows.

Hydration Matters More Than You Think

One of the biggest concerns during intermittent fasting is dehydration. Dr. Chhabra explains that adequate hydration, balanced nutrition, and sufficient protein intake remain essential throughout any fasting regimen.

Also read: Is Intermittent Fasting Really Healthy? 6 Things You Must Know

"Individuals should avoid prolonged dehydration, particularly during hot weather or periods of intense physical activity, as dehydration can impair kidney function even in otherwise healthy people," he says.

Is Intermittent Fasting Safe For People With Kidney Disease?

From a kidney specialist's perspective, intermittent fasting requires careful medical evaluation in people with chronic kidney disease (CKD). "The kidneys play a crucial role in maintaining fluid, electrolyte, and metabolic balance. Long fasting hours may predispose susceptible individuals to dehydration, electrolyte disturbances, low blood pressure, and, in some cases, acute kidney injury," says Dr. Chhabra. He advises that patients with advanced CKD, kidney transplant recipients, and those undergoing dialysis should never begin intermittent fasting without consulting their treating nephrologist.

Who Should Be Extra Careful?

Certain groups may face additional risks while fasting. According to Dr. Chhabra, people with diabetes who take insulin or medications that lower blood sugar may develop hypoglycaemia during prolonged fasting. Individuals taking diuretics or blood pressure medications, as well as those with recurrent kidney stones, may also require medication adjustments and personalised advice before attempting intermittent fasting.

Can People With Early Kidney Disease Fast?

Intermittent fasting may still be an option for some individuals with early-stage chronic kidney disease. "For patients with early-stage CKD who have stable kidney function, intermittent fasting may be considered on an individual basis after medical evaluation. Close monitoring of blood pressure, kidney function, electrolytes, and hydration status is advisable," Dr. Chhabra explains.

Also read: 7 Ways 12-Hour Fasting Window Can Benefit Your Health

Food Quality Still Comes First

Experts emphasise that fasting alone cannot compensate for poor dietary choices. Dr. Chhabra says the quality of food consumed during non-fasting hours is just as important as the fasting schedule itself. A balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits (where medically appropriate), whole grains, healthy fats, and adequate protein provides far greater health benefits than processed foods high in salt, sugar, or unhealthy fats. Intermittent fasting can be an effective lifestyle strategy for weight management and metabolic health when practiced correctly. However, it is not a one-size-fits-all approach.

"As healthcare professionals, we believe intermittent fasting is a useful lifestyle tool, not a universal prescription. When practiced thoughtfully, it can offer meaningful health benefits for many. However, individuals with kidney disease or other chronic illnesses should seek personalised medical advice before beginning any fasting regimen. In healthcare, one size rarely fits all, and the safest approach is always one tailored to the individual," concludes Dr. Chhabra.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.