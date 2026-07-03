Knee pain is no longer just an issue of the elderly. Doctors are witnessing an alarming rise in people under 40 complaining of sore joints. This shift is happening because of changes in how we live, work, and exercise. "In my two decades of practising orthopaedics, I've noticed a very surprising shift in my clinic. Twenty years ago, most of my knee pain patients were in their 60s or 70s, dealing with natural, age-related wear and tear. Today, my waiting room is increasingly filled with people in their 20s and 30s," says Dr. (Maj Gen) Amresh Ghai, Senior Director and Unit Head - Orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida.

3 main causes of knee pain in people under 40

The expert further lists three main everyday culprits that are triggering knee pain in young Indians.

1. Desk jobs

"We are sitting much more than previous generations. When you sit for eight hours a day staring at a screen, the muscles in your legs, especially your thighs and glutes, become very weak and tight. These muscles are designed to act like built-in shock absorbers for your knees. When they weaken, they stop doing their job, meaning every single step you take puts direct, unfiltered stress right onto the knee joint itself," explains Dr. Ghai.

2. The rise of the weekend warrior

Many young professionals are completely inactive Monday through Friday, but then go all-out in an intense basketball game, a heavy weightlifting session, or a 10 km run over the weekend. "Because their joints and muscles aren't properly conditioned for that sudden, massive burst of physical activity, the knees take a brutal beating, leading to ligament tears and severe inflammation," he adds.

3. Excess body weight

Carrying excess weight puts additional stress on the knee joints, increasing the likelihood of pain and injury. Dr. Ghai says that "Your knees bear the absolute brunt of gravity. Every extra pound of body weight puts about four extra pounds of pressure on your knee joints. A simple ten-pound weight gain actually feels like carrying a forty-pound backpack to your knees when you are walking down a flight of stairs."

How to prevent knee pain

"This trend is largely preventable. If you want to protect your knees, focus on daily consistency," he highlights.

1. Maintain a healthy weight

Losing even a small amount of weight can significantly reduce stress on the knees. Consider a balanced diet combined with regular exercise for sustainable results.

2. Stay active

Low-impact exercises like swimming, cycling, or yoga can strengthen the muscles around the knees without putting too much pressure on the joints.

3. Strength training

Focus on strengthening the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves to better support the knee joint. Strong muscles can help absorb shock and reduce wear and tear.

4. Stretch regularly

Incorporate flexibility and stretching exercises into your routine to improve overall joint function and reduce tension in the muscles surrounding the knees.

5. Use proper footwear

Wear shoes that provide good support and cushioning. Avoid worn-out footwear that may put extra stress on your knees.

6. Listen to your body

If you feel pain while doing certain activities, stop and assess your technique or consider modifying your routine.

7. Consult a professional

If knee pain persists, it may be wise to see a doctor for personalised advice and treatment options.

"Take short walking breaks at work, focus on exercises that strengthen your thigh and hip muscles, and maintain a healthy weight. Treat your knees kindly today, because those important hinges have to carry you for a lifetime!" Dr. Ghai concludes.

(Dr (Maj Gen) Amresh Ghai, Senior Director & Unit Head - Orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Sector 128, Noida)

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