Weight loss drugs have become the talk of the town. These medicines have changed the way obesity is treated, helping many people lose significant weight and improve their overall health. However, not everyone gets the same results from these medications. While one person may lose a lot of weight, another may see only small changes despite following the same treatment plan. This difference has made doctors look for better ways to match patients with the right medicine. Now, a new study suggests that a simple blood test could help solve this problem.

Researchers found that measuring two naturally occurring hormones in the blood before treatment may help predict whether a person is more likely to respond to semaglutide or tirzepatide. If the results of the study are confirmed by larger studies, this approach could make obesity treatment more personalised, improve weight-loss results, and reduce the time spent trying medicines that may not work well.

What Did The Study Find?

The study, published in the journal Diagnostics, was done by researchers in Italy and involved 90 adults with severe obesity. Before starting treatment, participants gave fasting blood samples so researchers could measure the levels of two hormones called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide). These hormones play an important role in controlling appetite, blood sugar, and energy balance.

The researchers then divided participants into different groups based on their hormone levels. Within each group, some people received semaglutide while others received tirzepatide. After six months, the researchers compared how much weight each participant had lost to see whether the hormone levels were linked to treatment success.

How Do These Hormones Predict The Best Drug?

The results showed a clear pattern. People with low GIP levels responded best to tirzepatide, regardless of their GLP-1 levels. On the other hand, those with low GLP-1 levels and medium to high GIP levels had the best response to semaglutide.

This means a simple blood test could help doctors decide which medicine is more likely to work before treatment even begins. Instead of using a trial-and-error approach, healthcare providers may eventually be able to select the most suitable drug based on a person's hormone profile.

Why Does This Matter?

Weight-loss medicines can be expensive and may cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, or stomach discomfort. If a medicine does not work well for a patient, valuable time and money may be lost before switching to another option.

A test that predicts treatment response could make obesity treatment more efficient. Patients may start with the medication that may offer them the best result, improving weight loss while avoiding unnecessary issues.

Is the Test Ready For Everyday Use?

Although the findings are promising, researchers say it is too early for this blood test to become part of routine medical care. The study was relatively small and included only people with severe obesity. Larger studies involving more diverse groups of patients are needed before doctors can rely on the test in everyday practice.

The researchers also noted that measuring hormone levels only once cannot explain whether the body is producing enough hormones or whether the hormone receptors are responding properly. Further research will be needed to examine these biological processes in detail before the test can be widely recommended.

The study offers an exciting glimpse into the future of personalised obesity treatment. A simple fasting blood test that measures GLP-1 and GIP hormone levels may one day help doctors choose between semaglutide and tirzepatide based on a patient's unique biology rather than guesswork. While more research is needed before the test becomes a standard part of medical care, the findings highlight an important shift toward personalised medicine.

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