This Is The Best Time To Exercise For Your Heart's Health, Study Reveals

From weight management to better heart health, exercising daily offers multiple benefits. While regular exercise is of utmost importance, the timing of your workout can also affect exercise outcomes. Researchers found that people who work out in the early morning have a significantly lower risk of heart and metabolic diseases compared to those who exercise later in the day.

The recent study presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session suggests that when you exercise might be just as important as how much you exercise.

"Any exercise is going to be better than no exercise, but we tried to identify an additional dimension relating to the timing of exercise. If you can exercise in the morning, it seems to be linked with better rates of cardiometabolic disease," said Prem Patel, a medical student at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School and the study's lead author.

The study analysed data from over 14,000 people using wearable devices over a year. Even when people did the same total amount of exercise, those who did it in the morning saw much better health outcomes:

35% lower risk of obesity

31% lower risk of coronary artery disease (heart disease)

30% lower risk of type 2 diabetes

21% lower risk of high cholesterol (hyperlipidemia)

18% lower risk of high blood pressure

What is the best time to exercise? Study revealed that exercising between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. was specifically linked to the lowest risk of heart disease.

Why morning exercise might be better

Researchers suggest a few reasons why the morning works so well:

1. Circadian rhythms

Human bodies have internal clocks. In the morning, insulin sensitivity is naturally higher, and cortisol levels rise to prepare you for activity. Exercising at this time aligns with your biology.

2. Fat burning

Morning exercise is often done before breakfast. This forces the body to burn stored fat for energy rather than recently eaten carbs.

3. Consistency

People who exercise in the morning are often more consistent because they get the workout done before the distractions of the day take over.

If you are looking to maximise the health benefits for your heart and metabolism, try to schedule your physical activity for 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. However, experts emphasise that consistency is still king. If you can't work out in the morning, exercising in the afternoon or evening is still much better for your health than not exercising at all. The goal for most adults remains at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.