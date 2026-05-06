Exercise Intolerance And Low Fitness Levels: How To Improve Physical Stamina

Feeling breathless after minimal physical activity or unable to sustain exercise for long periods may point to a condition known as exercise intolerance. Often mistaken for simple "low fitness," exercise intolerance can stem from a range of underlying factors, including cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic, or even psychological conditions. According to insights compiled in clinical literature and health resources, exercise tolerance refers to the body's ability to perform physical activity and sustain effort over time.

When this capacity is reduced, it can significantly impact quality of life, daily functioning, and long-term health outcomes. Reduced exercise capacity has also been linked to higher risks of chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. Globally, physical inactivity remains a major concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that insufficient physical activity is one of the leading risk factors for non-communicable diseases and premature mortality.

Understanding why exercise intolerance occurs, and how to safely improve stamina, is crucial, especially in an era where sedentary lifestyles are increasingly common. Here's what current science says.

What Is Exercise Intolerance?

Exercise intolerance refers to the inability to perform physical activity at a level or duration expected for a person's age and health status. It is not a disease itself but a symptom that may signal underlying issues.

It can manifest as:

Early fatigue

Shortness of breath

Muscle weakness

Rapid heart rate with minimal exertion

Clinical assessments such as cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) are often used to evaluate exercise capacity and identify root causes.

Common Causes Of Low Exercise Tolerance

Exercise intolerance can arise from multiple systems in the body:

Cardiovascular conditions: Heart diseases can limit oxygen delivery to muscles, reducing endurance. Respiratory disorders: Conditions like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can impair oxygen exchange. Deconditioning: A sedentary lifestyle leads to reduced muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness. Metabolic and endocrine issues: Disorders such as thyroid dysfunction or diabetes can affect energy production. Nutritional deficiencies: Low iron levels or poor diet can result in fatigue and reduced stamina.

Why Exercise Capacity Matters

Low fitness levels are not just about reduced physical performance-they are closely linked to long-term health outcomes.

Studies have shown that:

Higher cardiorespiratory fitness is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Poor exercise tolerance correlates with increased mortality risk

How To Improve Physical Stamina Safely

Improving exercise tolerance requires a gradual and structured approach. Experts recommend the following strategies:

Start Slow And Progress Gradually: Begin with low-intensity activities such as walking or light cycling. Gradually increase duration and intensity to build endurance. Focus On Aerobic Exercise: Activities like brisk walking, swimming, and jogging improve cardiovascular fitness. The WHO recommends at least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week for adults. Incorporate Strength Training: Resistance exercises help improve muscle efficiency and reduce fatigue during daily activities. Improve Breathing Techniques: Practices such as diaphragmatic breathing can enhance oxygen utilisation and reduce breathlessness. Address Underlying Health Issues: If exercise intolerance is due to medical conditions, proper diagnosis and treatment are essential. Optimise Nutrition: A balanced diet rich in iron, protein, and essential nutrients supports energy production and recovery. Stay Consistent: Regularity is key. Even moderate improvements in activity levels can lead to significant health benefits over time.

When Should You See A Doctor?

While occasional fatigue is normal, persistent exercise intolerance should not be ignored.

Seek medical advice if you experience:

Chest pain during activity

Severe breathlessness

Dizziness or fainting

Unusual fatigue

Early evaluation can help identify serious conditions and prevent complications.

The Role Of Lifestyle

Modern lifestyles, characterised by prolonged sitting and reduced physical activity, are major contributors to declining fitness levels.

Simple changes can make a difference:

Taking short walking breaks

Using stairs instead of elevators

Engaging in recreational sports

Public health experts emphasise that even small increases in activity can significantly improve health outcomes. Exercise intolerance is more than just feeling "out of shape", it can be an important signal of underlying health issues or lifestyle imbalances. The good news is that, in many cases, physical stamina can be improved through gradual training, proper nutrition, and addressing medical conditions where necessary.

With global health bodies like the World Health Organization stressing the importance of physical activity, building endurance is not just about fitness, it's about long-term health and resilience. By taking small, consistent steps, individuals can improve their exercise capacity, enhance quality of life, and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.