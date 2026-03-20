Heart Benefits Fade After You Stop Taking GLP-1 Drugs: Study

GLP-1 drugs, or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, are a class of medications that work by mimicking the action of the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1, which is involved in glucose regulation and appetite control. While originally developed for treating type 2 diabetes, these drugs are now popularly known as weight loss drugs. GLP-1s help with weight loss by suppressing appetite, slowing down gastric emptying and improving glucose levels. Research has shown that GLP-1 drugs also confer cardiovascular benefits, which is particularly important for individuals with obesity or diabetes who are at a higher risk for heart disease. However, a recent study has revealed that people who stopped taking GLP-1 drugs had a significantly higher risk of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to those who kept taking them.

This study, published in BMJ Medicine, investigated what happens when people with Type 2 diabetes stop or interrupt their treatment with GLP-1 drugs. The researchers examined whether stopping the medication leads to a higher risk of heart problems compared to continuing it.

The major findings of the study are:

1. Significant protection while using

Patients with type 2 diabetes who stayed on GLP-1 therapy had an 18% lower risk of major heart events and death compared to those on older diabetes medications.

2. Stopping increases heart risk

People who stopped taking GLP-1 drugs had a significantly higher risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, which include heart attacks, strokes, and death from heart disease, compared to those who kept taking them.

Also read: GLP-1 Users Often Restart Medication After Stopping, Finds Study; What Exactly Happens After Quitting?

3. The rebound effect

When patients stopped the medication, the heart protection began to fade almost immediately:

6 months after stopping: The risk of heart issues increased by 4% compared to those who stayed on the drug.

1 year after stopping: The risk increased by 14%.

2 years after stopping: The risk increased by 22%, essentially erasing almost all the heart benefits the patient had gained while on the drug.

When people stop these drugs, they often regain weight and experience a spike in inflammation. The study suggests this "rebound" is a major reason why heart risks go back up after quitting.

4. Taking a break is also risky

Even people who didn't quit entirely but had interruptions, like stopping for at least 90 days before starting again, showed an increased risk of heart issues compared to those who stayed on the medication consistently.

5. Stopping is very common

Over 26% of people in the study stopped their treatment within three years. Most of those who quit did so within the first year.

Why people stop

Various studies have mentioned that many people stop taking these drugs within a year because of possible side effects like nausea or stomach issues. Additionally, the medications are expensive, and there can be a lack of availability.

This study suggests that for people with Type 2 diabetes, these medications might need to be viewed as long-term or lifelong treatments. Stopping them can take away the heart-protective benefits and potentially lead to a rapid return of health risks.

If you are on a GLP-1 medication for diabetes, you should always consult with a doctor before making changes to your medication schedule.

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