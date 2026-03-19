Silent Inflammation Does Not Show Up Overnight: Cardiologist Lists Subtle Signs And Symptoms

While inflammation is a natural and essential part of the body's immune response to injury and infection, when it becomes chronic, it can have detrimental effects on health. Inflammation is a well-known risk factor for chronic conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and others. Therefore, it is essential not to ignore the symptoms of inflammation and take proactive measures to address and resolve them. However, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, says that "silent inflammation doesn't show up overnight." The experts mention that inflammation can contribute to subtle signs and symptoms that may look normal otherwise.

"It builds slowly through poor sleep, chronic stress, gut imbalance, ultra-processed food, and lack of movement - until the body starts speaking through symptoms like fatigue, cravings, brain fog, stubborn weight, or joint stiffness," he wrote in an instagram post.

Silent inflammation, in particular, is often subtle, vague, and can be easily attributed to other causes, making it difficult to detect until more severe symptoms arise. Unlike acute inflammation, which presents with obvious signs like redness and swelling, silent inflammation lingers in the background and can quietly damage tissues over time.

Some common silent symptoms of inflammation include:

1. Constant fatigue

Feeling exhausted even after adequate sleep is a hallmark sign. This happens because an overactive immune system drains the body's energy stores.

2. Digestive issues

Recurring bloating, gas, abdominal cramps, constipation, or diarrhea can indicate gut inflammation.

3. Brain fog

Difficulty concentrating, memory lapses, and a general feeling of mental confusion are often linked to neuroinflammation.

4. Mood changes

Persistent anxiety, depression, or unusual irritability can be triggered by inflammatory cytokines affecting the brain.

5. Achy joints and muscle stiffness

Subtle, ongoing pain or stiffness, especially upon waking, without a clear injury, often points to systemic inflammation.

6. Skin flare-ups

Chronic issues like acne, eczema, psoriasis, or unexplained rashes are external indicators of internal stress.

7. Belly fat

Excess weight around the midsection (visceral fat) is both a sign and a driver of chronic inflammation, as these fat cells secrete inflammatory compounds. Inflammation can also make it difficult to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

8. Frequent infections

If you constantly catch colds or minor illnesses and take a long time to recover, your immune system may be overtaxed by chronic inflammation.

How to lower inflammation

Addressing and lowering chronic inflammation is vital for long-term health.

"Instead of suppressing the signs, stabilise the system. Better sleep, balanced meals, strength training, gut health, and mindful pauses can help the body return to balance. Listen early. The body whispers before it shouts," Dr. Chopra adds.

1. Prioritise quality sleep to help the body recover and manage stress better.

2. Focus on whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while reducing processed foods and sugar.

3. Engage in strength training and aerobic exercises to enhance overall health and reduce inflammation.

4. Incorporate probiotics and high-fibre foods to support a healthy gut microbiome.

5. Practice mindfulness, meditation, or yoga to help alleviate stress, which can contribute to inflammation.

Lowering inflammation is crucial as it can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, improve overall energy levels, support mental clarity, and enhance quality of life. By listening to the body and addressing early signs of inflammation, you can take proactive steps toward better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.