Sattu Sharbat vs Chaas: Which One Should You Have To Beat The Summer Heat?

The Indian summers bring with them the problem of keeping your body cool by properly regulating temperature. To do so, you need to consume enough cooling drinks that not only provide your body with nourishment but also enough nutrients that can keep your body functioning optimal. This is where sattu sharbat, roasted gram flour, or actively choosing to drink buttermilk can prove helpful. Due to the high popularity of traditional Indian drinks, people are actively choosing to return to their roots to beat the heat. But it is also important to consider your body's current condition when you think about adequate hydration, and you need to think about whether you would be able to fully process the nutrients provided in a high-protein drink such as sattu sharbat, or whether your body may be more suitable to absorb the health benefits of buttermilk instead.

This is why you need to compare each of their health benefits and exact suitability to choose the drink that can work for you, especially when it comes to the summer season, which can become unpredictable in India as temperatures keep on fluctuating, leading to sudden side effects on your body. To understand which of these drinks can benefit your overall health, you need to focus on the individual nutrient profiles and consult a nutritionist or dietician to figure out which cooling drink is for you.

What Is Sattu Sharbat?

Sattu sharbat is a drink that is prepared from roasted gram flour, salt, and pepper, along with a pinch of lemon juice added to flavour it. The high-protein drink needs to be metabolised by the body to get the health benefits out of it. Alongside the protein, sattu sharbat can also provide fibre and internal cooling properties. As mentioned in the research published in the Archives of Current Research, sattu is a nutrient-dense food that can easily be turned into a sharbat to beat the summer heat.

Health Benefits Of Sattu Sharbat

The health benefits of sattu become more potent when it is mixed with water, as it becomes easy for the stomach to digest. Research from the Archives of Current Research has highlighted that it contains calcium, iron, and fibre, which makes it better for the Indian population, as most people tend to suffer from iron and calcium deficiencies due to environmental and dietary lapses. In addition, sattu sharbat also has the following health benefits:

It aids in blood circulation and works as an anti-inflammatory, which is important to tackle silent and chronic inflammation that is a precursor to developing chronic diseases.

You can strengthen your hair and improve your skin quality if you drink sattu sharbat consistently.

Daily consumption of sattu aids in the control of blood sugar levels and the regulation of blood pressure.

Sattu is a low-glycaemic-index food that is beneficial to diabetics, but the exact dose of it needs to be determined after consultation with a dietician or nutritionist who can advise the best course of action based on your current dietary habits.

People who have high cholesterol can also benefit from consuming sattu sharbat, as it is high in dietary fibre.

Also Read: Sugarcane vs. Watermelon Juice: Which Is Better For Cooling And Hydration?

What Is Buttermilk?

Traditionally, buttermilk is prepared by using curd, water, and certain spices like cumin, salt, and pepper, and its versions can differ based on the region in which they are prepared for consumption.

Health Benefits Of Buttermilk

According to the research published in the Journal of Dairy Science and Technology, people can benefit from buttermilk consumption, as it contains probiotics that balance the gut bacteria along with calcium and vitamins. And its health benefits can be:

Making gut health better, especially because it is a fermented drink that is lighter on the digestive system.

It has a cooling effect as it gets absorbed in the digestive system easily, directly upon consumption.

Buttermilk is rich in electrolytes, whose reduction takes place as the sun tends to cause water loss during summers.

Comparison Between Sattu Sharbat And Buttermilk

To compare the benefits, sattu sharbat is higher in protein and fibre, supports energy and nutrient needs, making it suitable if increasing protein is your goal. Buttermilk, on the other hand, contains probiotics and is easier to digest, which is ideal if you have digestive concerns. Your choice should be based on whether your primary need is protein supplementation or digestive comfort.

Consider that both drinks hydrate, but your body may process them differently. Sattu sharbat is denser and may be better post-exercise due to its higher protein, while buttermilk's lightness and electrolytes suit general rehydration and digestion. Here are the things that you should know:

When the digestive factor is considered, buttermilk can make the gut flora better, while sattu is denser in protein and needs to be metabolised by the body.

Sattu sharbat is best consumed after a workout, as the body needs to be in a state of receiving a high dose of nutrients for their effective absorption.

Sattu sharbat is on par with other high-protein drinks on the market, and its source is plant-based, which makes it better for people who want long-term energy-boosting solutions while raising their protein levels at the same time.

Buttermilk, when consumed after lunch, is a light and refreshing option that can aid in digestion throughout the day.

When it comes to weight management, both drinks have low caloric value.

Also Read: Hydration Myths vs Facts: Are Electrolytes Better Than Water In Extreme Heat Conditions?

Sattu Sharbat and buttermilk

Photo Credit: Google/ creative common license and Freepik

Which One Should You Choose?

To make your choice, you need to assess your body condition and situation. If you are someone who does heavy outdoor work, then you need to opt for sattu sharbat, as you can get high protein and a significant energy boost. For individuals with digestive issues or those who sit for long hours for work or studies, you need to consume a drink like buttermilk, which is lighter.

Practical Tips To Consume Sattu Sharbat And Buttermilk

You can add lemon, mint, or spices for enhanced flavour and health benefits, but be careful when you consume them.

Avoid excess salt or sugar, as their nutrient profile can change and cause sudden blood pressure or blood sugar spikes.

Sattu sharbat and buttermilk are best consumed fresh during peak heat hours when the body needs a boost the most.

The traditional hydrating drinks are both excellent natural coolants. The choice to consume one over the other depends on lifestyle, digestive needs, and taste preference. You can easily include them in your diet, and be careful about consulting a nutritionist or dietician if you are introducing either of these drinks for the first time into your diet.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.