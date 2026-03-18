Jaljeera vs Nimbu Paani: Which Is Better For Hydration?

While the sun shines its brightest, people often turn to hydrating drinks like jaljeera or nimbu paani. In order to replenish your thirst and supply your body with electrolytes, these refreshing drinks are a summer staple. But to gauge which drink is better, starting from their composition to the temperature at which they are consumed can impact their hydration impact. Jaljeera has cumin, mint, black salt, and lemon, but other versions of the drink are also available, wherein the base ingredient differs. From mango-paste-based jaljeera to the new flavour combinations being created, the potent effect of the drink can be multiplied.

Consuming hydrating drinks is important, as dehydration poses serious health risks that not only affect physical health but also mental health, and ignoring your hydration needs can lead to impaired mind and body function. That is why opting for hydrating drinks during summers is a necessity. Jaljeera can be prepared easily using fresh ingredients to get the maximum health benefits and hydration, and can be consumed in moderation to avoid its side effects.

On the other hand, nimbu paani is created using lemons, sugar, or salt, depending on the taste preference, and water. The high vitamin C content of the summer drink has made it the go-to and easy-to-make summer replenishing liquid in a glass.

Hydration Benefits Of Jaljeera And Nimbu Paani

According to the research published in the World Journal of Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, jaljeera, when prepared with coconut water as its base along with black salt and cumin, can have beneficial properties, especially related to providing needed hydration. Even athletes who perform strenuous exercise on a daily basis can benefit from consuming beverages made from jaljeera, provided the quality of the powder used is non-adulterated.

When it comes to the average person, individuals who perform outdoor exercises frequently can greatly benefit from jaljeera consumption. The electrolytes in the drink can boost immune function, as it has ample vitamin C.

Nimbu paani has great potential to become a hydrating drink when it is consumed at the right time during the day. According to the research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, nimbu panni has the ability to provide hydration at an increasing rate when the ratio of lemon juice to black salt is balanced, and the added sugar is minimal for flavour.

Also Read: Buttermilk vs Coconut Water: Which Offers Better Hydration In Summers?

Jaljeera and nimbu paani

Photo Credit: Google/ creative common license

Other Health Benefits Of Jaljeera And Nimbu Paani

Several studies published in the Nutrients journal suggest that both jaljeera and nimbu paani can hydrate your body, but the dose of each of them needs to be controlled.

Jaljeera functions as a potent digestive aid, as the spices in it can kick the digestive enzymes into high gear. Along with this, it also offers cooling properties that make it a go-to drinking option to beat the summer heat.

Nimbu Paani functions as an immunity booster, which means its hydration-providing capabilities supply enough water needed for essential body functioning.

Jaljeera also functions as a nausea-relieving drink, as the ginger and lemon in it can help with providing comfort.

Nimbu paani also boosts skin health, as it contains vitamin C, and its hydration factor reduces free radical damage on the skin's surface that leads to ageing.

Consuming jaljeera can also function as a weight loss aid, as it makes digestion faster and avoids fat deposition around the waist.

Also Read: Hydration Myths vs Facts: Are Electrolytes Better Than Water In Extreme Heat Conditions?

Which One Should You Choose?

Drinking jaljeera can be done for digestive support and hydration, while nimbu paani can be consumed for quick refreshment. You need to balance their intake for the summer diet, as extreme temperatures can cause heat stress on your system and lead to dehydration and its potential side effects.

The individual side effects of jaljeera and nimbu paani should be considered, especially for people who have pre-existing medical issues like digestive system-related illnesses.

Every digestive aid can have the opposite effect if it is consumed in excess or at the wrong time, so consulting a nutritionist or dietician is necessary to take a safe approach.

Nimbu paani and jaljeera are both hydrating summer drinks that provide health benefits when consumed in the right manner. You need to choose based on your body's needs and enjoy a healthy summer with a well-hydrated body and mind.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.