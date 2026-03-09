Kanji For Gut Health: Why This Fermented Drink Holds The Key To Your Immunity In Summer

Kanji is a fermented drink that is made from a liquid that is extracted from black carrots, mustard seeds, and water. The traditional Indian summer drink is known to be a probiotic powerhouse and nourishes the gut with its beneficial properties. Due to rising global temperatures, drinking cooling and hydrating drinks is necessary to beat the digestive slowdown caused by heat stress. This is why drinking fermented drinks like kanji is in the spotlight and is gaining attention as it is scientifically known to help with gut function and improve immunity. According to research published in the Bulletin of the National Research Centre, kanji has plenty of probiotics that make it better for the digestive process, which naturally slows down during summer.

And when the digestive process is functioning properly, the immune function is also improved. This has been documented in the research published in the Nutrients journal, which mentions that 70 to 80% of the immune cells lie in the gut; hence, making sure it functions properly is necessary. The main characteristic of kanji that multiplies its useful properties is the fermentation process it undergoes.

The Science Of Fermentation And Gut Health

Kanji is typically prepared by leaving it to ferment under the sun, which increases the presence of probiotics in it. The fermentation process improves the controlled growth of beneficial microorganisms that help in creating a smooth-functioning gut microbiome, thus improving immunity and digestion. According to the research published in the Nutrients journal, the helpful microorganisms in kanji, particularly species of lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, and enterococcus, act as powerful probiotics.

In addition, the fermentation process also enhances the bioavailability of the probiotic-rich drink, making it an ideal addition to the meal.

As per research published in the International Journal of Advanced Research in Food Science and Agricultural Technology, fermentation enhances the presence of micronutrients in the drink and can supply the body with its health benefits.

Kanji And Immunity In Summer

Kanji is known for being refreshing and hydrating, which makes it particularly sought-after in the summer. The probiotics in it, achieved after successful and hygienic fermentation, strengthen the gut lining and reduce inflammation that causes stomach discomfort.

The main ingredient in kanji, which is the black carrot and a balanced dose of spices, can increase the bioavailability of the drink and supply the body with necessary hydration and gut health benefits, and become an immunity booster.

As highlighted in the Phytochemistry Reviews, which mention that black carrot is rich in helpful compounds like polyphenols that make it beneficial for preventing chronic diseases.

Black carrots also supply the body with natural sugars, vitamin A, and carotene, whose concentration multiplies by the fermentation process.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Gut Health Benefits Of Kanji

Kanji is a known health drink that needs to be stored properly and consumed at the right time to fully extract its health benefits. The hydrating drink can be cooled and even consumed at room temperature, but excess heat exposure can also spoil it. So, being aware of the environmental temperature is key to preserving its probiotics, and proper storage plays a vital role in safely consuming it. Here is how it can help make your health better:

Improves digestion and reduces bloating, which is common during summers as digestion slows down, and it leads to slow nutrient absorption.

Supports the immune system against seasonal infections, as when the gut is healthy, so are the immune cells and their function.

Natural cooling effect for summer heat as outside temperatures soar and lead to heat stress and digestive slowdown.

How To Make Kanji At Home

The simple recipe to prepare kanji at home involves the following steps:

Black carrots, mustard seeds, and water need to be combined in a suitable ratio as per the needed flavour profile.

Make sure the storage is glass-based, airtight, and properly cleaned to avoid bacterial growth.

Keep the airtight fermented container under the sun, and make sure the fermentation process takes place for at least a week.

Note: Individuals prefer different pungency levels based on the taste they are used to, so the recipe can be tweaked, and the ratio should be determined accordingly. If you have pre-existing gut health issues, don't consume kanji without proper doctor consultation. As even in healthy individuals, too much kanji consumption can lead to over digestion, the dose and timing matter.

Kanji is a traditional, affordable, and effective way to boost gut health and immunity in summer. This summer, sip on kanji for a healthier gut and stronger immunity.

