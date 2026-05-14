Prateek Yadav Died Of Blood Clot In Lungs: Pulmonary Thromboembolism Symptoms And Causes Explained

The death of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son and Akhilesh Yadav's stepbrother, Prateek Yadav, has sparked discussion, as he was known to be fit and a regular gym-goer. According to reports citing postmortem findings, the cause of his death was "massive pulmonary thromboembolism", a serious condition in which a blood clot blocks the arteries in the lungs. "A blood clot in the lungs, medically called pulmonary embolism, is a serious condition that happens when a clot, usually formed in the legs, travels to the lungs and blocks blood flow. It can become life-threatening if not treated on time. Today it is more commonly seen in comparatively younger age group as well and the cause is considered to be decrease mobility due to more sitting work," said Dr. Vikas Maurya, Senior Director and HOD - Respiratory Medicine and Respiratory Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. While treatable when identified early, the condition is frequently missed because its symptoms can resemble anxiety, fatigue, or common breathing problems.

What Is Pulmonary Thromboembolism?

Pulmonary embolism, also called pulmonary thromboembolism, occurs when a blood clot blocks one or more arteries in the lungs. In most cases, the clot originates in the deep veins of the legs, a condition known as deep vein thrombosis.

"The most common cause of this condition is prolonged immobility. Sitting for long hours during travel, bed rest after surgery, or serious illness can increase the risk. People with obesity, smoking habits, cancer, heart disease, pregnancy, hormonal medicines, or a previous history of blood clots are also more vulnerable. In some cases, dehydration and lack of physical activity may contribute as well," says Dr Maurya.

Also read: New Pulmonary Embolism Guidelines Stress On Early Diagnosis, Care On Global Level

What Symptoms Should You Watch For?

According to Dr Maurya, the symptoms can appear suddenly and should never be ignored. The most common signs include sudden shortness of breath, chest pain that may worsen while breathing, fast heartbeat, dizziness, unexplained sweating, or coughing-sometimes even with blood. As per Dr Maurya, some people may also experience swelling or pain in one leg before the clot reaches the lungs. Also equally important is that in some patient symptoms are subtle as well. But any unexplained new onset shortness of breath on walking, increase heart rate should be evaluated with keeping pulmonary embolism in mind especially when chest xray looks falsely normal. Common warning signs include:

Sudden shortness of breath

Chest pain, especially while breathing deeply

Rapid heartbeat

Dizziness or fainting

Coughing, sometimes with blood

Unexplained sweating or anxiety

In severe cases, pulmonary embolism can cause collapse or sudden death.

How Does A Blood Clot Form?

Blood clots can develop when circulation slows down or blood becomes more prone to clotting. Common risk factors include:

Long periods of immobility

Prolonged bed rest or hospitalisation

Recent surgery

Obesity

Smoking

Cancer

Hormonal medications

Genetic clotting disorders

Long-distance travel and dehydration may also increase risk in some people.

What Is Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)?

Deep vein thrombosis occurs when a clot forms in deep veins, usually in the legs. Symptoms may include:

Leg swelling

Pain or tenderness

Warmth in the affected area

Skin redness or discolouration

However, some people may have no obvious symptoms until the clot reaches the lungs.

Why Pulmonary Embolism Is Dangerous

A large clot can block blood flow through the lungs and strain the heart. This can lead to:

Low oxygen levels

Heart failure

Shock

Sudden cardiac arrest

Doctors say early diagnosis is critical because timely treatment can save lives.

How Is It Diagnosed?

Doctors may use several tests, including:

CT pulmonary angiography

Blood tests such as D-dimer

Ultrasound of the legs

ECG and heart monitoring

Prompt evaluation is especially important when unexplained breathlessness or chest pain occurs suddenly.

Also read: Heart Attack In 40s: Why Are Healthy And Fit Individuals Still At Risk? Cardiologist Explains

Can It Be Treated?

"Treatment usually includes clot busters medications including blood-thinning medicines that help prevent the clot from growing further. In severe cases, emergency surgical procedures may be needed to remove or dissolve the clot," Dr Maurya says. According to Dr Maurya, prevention plays a major role, staying physically active, avoiding sitting continuously for long hours, drinking enough water, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing conditions like diabetes or hypertension can reduce the risk significantly. People recovering from surgery or long hospital stays should also follow medical advice regarding movement and prescribed medications. Treatment often includes blood-thinning medications that help prevent further clot formation. In severe cases, doctors may use:

Clot-dissolving drugs

Catheter-based procedures

Emergency surgery

Lifestyle changes and long-term medication may also be needed to reduce recurrence risk. Pulmonary thromboembolism is a serious medical emergency that can develop rapidly and become fatal if ignored. The death of Prateek Yadav has renewed awareness around blood clots, DVT, and sudden breathing symptoms that should never be dismissed. Experts say recognising early warning signs and seeking urgent medical care can significantly improve survival outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.