Lungs: 10 Most Common Causes For Pulmonary Embolism

A pulmonary embolism (PE) is a sudden blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs, typically caused by a blood clot that has traveled from the deep veins in the legs (a condition known as deep vein thrombosis, or DVT). This blockage can prevent blood from reaching lung tissue, causing serious complications, including damage to the lungs, low blood oxygen levels, and in severe cases, death. Several factors can increase the risk of developing a PE. To better understand this condition, below we list the most common causes of PE.

10 Most common causes of pulmonary embolism

1. Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Blood clots form in deep veins, usually in the legs, due to prolonged immobility, surgery, or certain medical conditions. These clots can dislodge and travel to the lungs. Preventive measures include anticoagulants, compression stockings, and encouraging movement post-surgery. Immediate treatment involves dissolving the clot.

2. Prolonged immobility

Extended periods of immobility, such as during long flights, bed rest, or hospitalisation, can slow blood flow in the veins, leading to clot formation. Regular movement, leg exercises, wearing compression stockings during long periods of immobility, and possibly taking anticoagulants if at high risk is proven helpful.

3. Surgery

Surgical procedures, particularly those involving the lower extremities, pelvis, or abdomen, can damage blood vessels and lead to clot formation. Prophylactic anticoagulants, early mobilisation post-surgery, and using compression devices during recovery may be helpful.

4. Cancer

Certain cancers increase the risk of clotting due to the production of clot-promoting substances by tumours or as a result of chemotherapy. Regular screening for clots, using anticoagulants as a preventive measure, and treating the underlying cancer can be apt.

5. HRT and oral contraceptives

Hormone Replacement Therapy and some medications can increase blood clotting factors, particularly in women with other risk factors like smoking or obesity. Monitoring and possibly opting for alternative therapies, regular check-ups, and lifestyle modifications like quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy weight can help is management.

6. Genetic disorders

Conditions like Factor V Leiden or Prothrombin gene mutation increase the tendency for blood clotting. Genetic testing, using anticoagulants, and taking precautions during high-risk situations like surgery or pregnancy.

7. Heart disease

Conditions such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and recent myocardial infarction increase the risk of blood clots forming and traveling to the lungs. Managing the underlying heart condition, using anticoagulants, and adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle.

8. Obesity

Excess weight increases pressure on veins and can lead to decreased mobility, both of which contribute to clot formation. Weight loss through diet and exercise, regular check-ups, and possibly using anticoagulants if other risk factors are present.

9. Smoking

Smoking damages blood vessels and increases clotting factors, raising the risk of PE. Quitting smoking, using cessation aids if needed, and regular cardiovascular check-ups.

10. Pregnancy and postpartum period

Hormonal changes and increased pressure on veins during pregnancy, as well as the postpartum period, can lead to clot formation. Monitoring for symptoms, using compression stockings, and sometimes anticoagulants during high-risk periods, especially if other risk factors are present.

Managing these causes involves a combination of lifestyle changes, medical interventions, and regular monitoring. Prompt recognition of symptoms and early treatment are crucial in reducing the risk and ensuring better outcomes for individuals with or at risk of pulmonary embolism.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.