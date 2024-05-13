DJ Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Dies From Pulmonary Embolism: What Is The Medical Condition?

Emily Goldberg, former girlfriend of late EDM DJ Avicii, died on April 3, 2024. (File)

Emily Goldberg, former girlfriend of late EDM DJ Avicii, died on April 3, 2024, in La Jolla, California, roughly a year after she announced her recovery from cancer. Ms Goldberg was battling cancer throughout most of 2022 and 2023, according to her final Instagram post from May last year. Her obituary confirms the cause of death as a pulmonary embolism.

The 34-year-old is survived by her parents, Julie and Sam Goldberg, and brother Aaron Goldberg.

What is pulmonary embolism?

A pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot reaches the lungs and blocks one or more arteries, disrupting blood flow, according to the Mayo Clinic. Typically, these clots originate in deep veins in the legs, a condition known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

This condition is life-threatening as it restricts the functioning of the lungs. However, timely treatment can significantly reduce the risk of death. Moving around regularly and keeping active can help prevent blood clots and pulmonary embolisms. It is also important to avoid sitting or standing still for too long to maintain good circulation.

Pulmonary embolism: Causes

Some causes as per the Mayo Clinic are –

Fat released from a broken long bone Fragments of a tumour Air bubbles

Pulmonary embolism: Symptoms

Symptoms can vary, depending on factors like the size of the blood clot and existing health conditions. Some common symptoms are –