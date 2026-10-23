Prabhas Turns 47: From Lean Looks To A Muscular Physique, How His Fitness Evolved

Prabhas has undergone several physical transformations throughout his film career, from developing a muscular warrior-like physique for Baahubali to shedding muscle for Saaho and building strength for subsequent action films. The Telugu superstar, who turns 47 on October 23, has repeatedly changed his body according to the demands of his roles, working with professional trainers and modifying his diet and workout routine. His transformation for SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise remains one of the most widely discussed examples of physical preparation in Indian cinema. Reports from 2014 onwards documented how the actor gained weight and built muscle to portray Amarendra Baahubali, while maintaining a comparatively leaner physique for the character's son, Shivudu. In subsequent years, Prabhas spoke about the difficulty of gaining muscle for the historical epic and later losing it for Saaho. Here is a look at how Prabhas' fitness journey evolved over the years, including his training, diet and the physical demands of his film roles.

1. Before Baahubali: Building A Foundation For Fitness

Prabhas' fitness journey began long before he became a pan-India star. In March 2026, The Indian Express reported that celebrity trainer Gavin recalled helping the actor lose more than 30 kg earlier in his career. According to the trainer, their association began before Prabhas entered films and continued through projects such as Varsham and Chatrapathi. The report also discussed the changing expectations of male physiques in Telugu cinema, with the trainer recalling how a leaner appearance was not always considered desirable for a leading man at the time. This early phase provides context for Prabhas' later transformations. Building a particular physique for a film is not necessarily a linear process. Actors may need to gain muscle, reduce body fat or change their overall body composition depending on the character they are portraying.

2. Baahubali: Gaining Around 20 Kg For A Warrior's Physique

Prabhas' transformation for Baahubali marked a major turning point in his fitness journey. Reports published in 2014 stated that the actor increased his weight from approximately 82 kg to around 100 kg to achieve the imposing physique required for the role. Prabhas trained rigorously for around six months as part of his preparation. He also reportedly spent time observing wrestlers' training methods during a visit to the US. The Times of India covered his preparation in February 2014.

The actor worked with professional bodybuilder and trainer Lakshman Reddy, who helped him build the muscular physique required for the film. In a March 2017 report, NDTV quoted Reddy as saying that Prabhas' physique fluctuated over more than four years while he prepared for the two Baahubali films. He reportedly weighed close to 100 kg while playing Amarendra Baahubali, with a body fat percentage estimated by the trainer at around 9-10 per cent. The transformation involved more than lifting weights. It required changes to his diet, training intensity and daily schedule to support muscle growth while filming demanding action sequences.

3. Two Different Physiques For Baahubali

One of the most challenging aspects of Prabhas' preparation was portraying two generations of the same character with distinct physical appearances. For Amarendra Baahubali, the actor needed a broad, muscular build that conveyed the strength of a warrior and king. For Mahendra Baahubali, also known as Shivudu, the desired appearance was comparatively leaner and more toned.

In a report published in March 2017, trainer Lakshman Reddy described how the actor's training and diet changed according to these requirements. The report said Prabhas followed a six-meal routine that included egg whites, chicken, nuts, almonds, fish and vegetables for the leaner look. For the bulkier warrior physique, his reported diet included as many as eight meals a day, with carbohydrate-rich foods, cheese and mutton.

His training reportedly included cardio and resistance exercises such as deadlifts, squats and bench presses. The trainer also described monitoring his food intake and workouts throughout the process.

The preparation illustrates how an actor's training programme can change substantially according to a role. A bulky appearance and a lean, athletic physique may require different approaches to nutrition and exercise.

4. Saaho: Losing 10 Kg After Baahubali

After spending years building muscle for Baahubali, Prabhas had to change direction for his 2019 action thriller Saaho, in which he played an undercover police officer. In August 2019, Hindustan Times reported that his trainer, Laxman Reddy, said the actor had lost approximately 10 kg to achieve a leaner appearance for the film. Prabhas also discussed the challenge during an interview with Film Companion South while promoting Saaho. He explained that he wanted to reduce the muscle he had built for Baahubali and followed a vegetarian diet for several months, including vegetarian protein sources.

He described the process of eating large quantities of food to build muscle as frustrating at times, particularly when he had to consume numerous eggs and protein preparations.

The transition from Baahubali to Saaho highlighted an important distinction in physique development: gaining muscle for a role and subsequently reducing body weight are different processes. Losing weight does not automatically mean losing only fat, and a change in appearance may also involve changes in muscle mass.

5. The Baahubali Diet: Did Prabhas Really Eat 40 Eggs A Day?

Prabhas' diet during Baahubali preparation has attracted considerable attention over the years, particularly reports about the large number of eggs he consumed to support muscle growth. During his 2019 interview, the actor addressed the widely circulated claim that he ate 40 eggs daily. He said he could not eat that many, but acknowledged consuming around 20 eggs on some days. He explained that eggs were sometimes blended with protein preparations to make the quantity easier to consume.

The actor also described how he switched to a vegetarian diet for months when he wanted to lose the muscle gained for Baahubali. His comments were reported by NDTV Lifestyle in October 2025, when he turned 46.

However, such a demanding diet was part of an actor's role-specific preparation and should not be treated as a general fitness recommendation. Protein requirements vary according to body weight, activity levels, health status and individual goals. Eating large quantities of a single food is not necessary for everyone trying to build muscle.

6. Salaar: Building Muscle For Another Action Role

Prabhas continued to modify his physique for later action films, including Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, released in 2023. During an interview reported by Bollywood Hungama in December 2023, the actor discussed the physical preparation required for the film. He said director Prashanth Neel wanted him to build muscle for the character and that he adjusted his physique accordingly.

Prabhas also indicated that such changes were familiar to him after more than two decades in the film industry. The role reinforced a recurring pattern in his career: rather than maintaining one fixed physique, the actor has adapted his appearance to the physical demands of different characters.

What Can You Learn From Prabhas' Fitness Journey?

Prabhas' transformations offer a glimpse into the preparation involved in building a film-specific physique. However, the training and diet of a professional actor working towards a demanding role may not be suitable for someone pursuing everyday fitness. A few practical lessons stand out:

1. Training should match the goal: Building muscle, improving endurance and reducing body fat require different training priorities. A structured programme should reflect the individual's objective.

2. Nutrition needs to support training: Adequate protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats and micronutrients all contribute to performance and recovery. Extremely restrictive diets or excessive food intake are not necessary for most people.

3. Consistency matters: Muscle development and changes in body composition take time. Sustainable training and nutrition habits are generally more useful than short-term, extreme approaches.

4. Recovery is essential: Sleep, rest days and appropriate management of training intensity help the body adapt to exercise. Training harder every day does not necessarily produce better results.

5. Avoid copying celebrity routines blindly: An actor's training may involve professional supervision, specialised equipment and a team of trainers and nutrition experts. Individuals should adapt their exercise plans to their own health, fitness levels and circumstances.

From his early fitness work to the muscular warrior physique of Baahubali, the leaner appearance in Saaho and the action-oriented roles that followed, Prabhas' career demonstrates how dramatically an actor's physical preparation can change from one film to another. Past interviews and reports reveal that these transformations involved sustained training, changes in diet and close attention to the requirements of each character. His journey is a reminder that physique development is a process rather than a single destination. For people looking to improve their fitness, the most useful takeaway is not to replicate a celebrity's weight, diet or workout schedule. It is to follow a consistent, balanced and individually appropriate approach to exercise, nutrition and recovery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.